12 Things Tea Lovers Should Put in Their Costco Carts

Costco has something for everyone, including tea lovers who want to enjoy a warm cup of tea during any time of the day.

And the deals don’t stop just at tea bags. To unlock the true value of your membership , check out the variety of products the retailer offers to help you make your perfect cup of tea, too.

Here are 12 tea-riffic picks at Costco for the perfect tea time.

Editor’s note: Prices are subject to change and may vary by location.

1. Lipton Original Tea Bags

Courtesy of Costco

Price: $12.99

A classic for any tea lover, the Lipton Original Tea Bags come in a pack of 312 black tea pouches across three cartons, so you’ll have plenty of tea for yourself or to share with others when you brew a cup.

2. Tiesta Tea Loose Leaf Herbal Tea Variety Pack

Courtesy of Costco

Price: $69.99

A good splurge is to get loose-leaf tea, which can create a unique tea experience for tea lovers.

Check out the Tiesta Tea Loose Leaf Herbal Tea Variety Pack, which comes with three bags of loose-leaf tea in blackberry bellini, Maui mango, and blueberry wild child flavors.

3. Sur La Table Digital Kettle with Infuser

Courtesy of Costco

Price: $34.99

An electric kettle is a great option for any tea drinker as it can quickly boil water for your tea.

The Sur La Table Digital Kettle with Infuser takes it a step further. It has five different settings depending on how hot you want your tea and an infuser that’s perfect if you prefer making loose-leaf tea.

4. Stash Tea Variety Pack

Courtesy of Costco

Price: $21.99

Herbal tea is a lovely way to add some extra flavors to your drink rotation.

Try the Stash Tea Variety Pack with 180 tea bags in flavors such as peppermint, chamomile, green tea, chai spice, Earl Grey, and English breakfast.

5. Le Chic Patissier Stroopwafels

Courtesy of Costco

Price: $8.18

Stroopwafels are a traditional Dutch treat made with two waffle-like cookies and filled with caramel. Put the stroopwafels on top of your steaming tea to soften up the caramel before enjoying them.

6. Tea Forte Single Steep Herbal Retreat Tea Bundle

Courtesy of Costco

Price: $64.99

Step up your tea experience with the Tea Forte Single Steep Herbal Retreat Tea Bundle. This indulgent bundle would also make a wonderful gift for another tea lover in your life.

The bundle includes a teapot, a cup for steeping tea, and 30 bags of loose-leaf tea. Simply pour hot water over them to brew a delicious cup.

7. Big Train Spiced Chai Tea Latte Drink Mix

Courtesy of Costco

Price: $23.99

You may not always have time to make chai tea, so try the Big Train Spiced Chai Tea Latte Drink Mix instead.

The mix comes in a 3.5-pound bag, so you can quickly whip up a cup during your busy day.

8. Keurig K-Cafe Barista Bar Single Serve Coffee Maker and Frother

Courtesy of Costco

Price: $99.99

Did you know you can make more than coffee in a Keurig? You can also brew up some flavorful tea pods to get your caffeine fix.

Try the Keurig K-Cafe Barista Bar Single Serve Coffee Maker, and add some milk to your favorite tea with the included frother for extra flavor.

9. Ember Mug 2

Courtesy of Costco

Price: $99.99

It can be frustrating to make a cup of tea that ends up cold by the time you get to the bottom of the mug.

Pick up an Ember Mug 2, a temperature-controlled smart mug that maintains your preferred drinking temperature for up to 80 minutes on one charge or all day if you use the included charging coaster.

10. Kirkland Signature European Cookies

Courtesy of Costco

Price: $18.71

These Kirkland Signature European Cookies with Belgian Chocolate are a lovely treat to add to your tea table or to feature at a tea party.

The elegant cookies come in a 3-pound box with 15 different varieties, so your guests are sure to find something to go along with their cup.

11. J.A. Henckels 6-piece Double Wall Glass Mug Set

Courtesy of Costco

Price: $49.99

The special design of these glass mugs allows you to keep your tea warm and insulated while the mug stays cool to the touch.

The glass mugs are stylish and have a 12-ounce capacity each, which should be plenty of room for a good cup of tea.

12. Kirkland Signature Green Tea Bags

Courtesy of Costco

Price: $12.99

Green tea is a popular option for tea drinkers, so stock up on the Kirkland Signature Green Tea Bags. The box comes with 100 bags, so you’ll have plenty available to make the perfect cup of green tea.

Bottom line

Costco has plenty of options when you want a warm cup of tea. From tea bags to mugs to everything in between, the store has just what you need.

And, the big-box retailer isn’t just for tea lovers. Costco can also help cut grocery costs for coffee drinkers, hot chocolate fans, and maybe even those who like drinks with a bit of liquor in them, too.

