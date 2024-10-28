12 Things Tea Lovers Should Put in Their Costco Carts

A classic for any tea lover, the Lipton Original Tea Bags come in a pack of 312 black tea pouches across three cartons, so you’ll have plenty of tea for yourself or to share with others when you brew a cup.
A good splurge is to get loose-leaf tea, which can create a unique tea experience for tea lovers.
Check out the Tiesta Tea Loose Leaf Herbal Tea Variety Pack, which comes with three bags of loose-leaf tea in blackberry bellini, Maui mango, and blueberry wild child flavors.
3. Sur La Table Digital Kettle with Infuser
Price: $34.99
An electric kettle is a great option for any tea drinker as it can quickly boil water for your tea.
The Sur La Table Digital Kettle with Infuser takes it a step further. It has five different settings depending on how hot you want your tea and an infuser that’s perfect if you prefer making loose-leaf tea.
Costco has plenty of options when you want a warm cup of tea. From tea bags to mugs to everything in between, the store has just what you need.
And, the big-box retailer isn’t just for tea lovers. Costco can also help cut grocery costs for coffee drinkers, hot chocolate fans, and maybe even those who like drinks with a bit of liquor in them, too.
Money tips that can work for everyone
No matter what your bank account balance is, there's always an opportunity to optimize and improve your finances. Here's a quick checklist of things you can look at today.
Cut your expenses. It sounds painful and so not fun, but it doesn't have to be. Take a look at your biggest expenses because that's where you'll probably find the biggest savings. For example, auto insurance rates have been soaring so shopping around for a new insurance company can be the fastest way to cut your bill. Also, look for ways to cut your grocery bill (despite rising inflation).
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0