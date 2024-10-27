Open in App
    FinanceBuzz

    15 Products Where Buying Generic Just Won't Cut It

    By Erica Loop,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d3l3r_0wO6XBKY00

    Generics can save you some serious cash. But that doesn’t mean these value-priced store brands are always better buys than the competitors’ products.

    While generics like bathroom cleaners and freezer baggies are often just as good as the name-brand versions, you may need to spend more money on other must-have items.

    Here are 15 things you should never buy generic, even if you’re trying to get ahead financially .

    1. Makeup products

    High-end makeup isn’t cheap. But there’s a reason why the beloved brands you find at stores like Sephora and Ulta cost more than generic buys.

    While some exceptions exist, designer beauty products generally contain higher-quality ingredients and last longer than drugstore dupes.

    The pricey foundation, concealer, bronzer, or blush you splurge on could outperform the bargain-priced generic.

    2. Facial skincare

    Like makeup, you get what you pay for when it comes to facial skincare products. Brand-name cleansers, toners, moisturizers, masks, and anti-aging products often have superior, higher quality, or more consistent ingredients than generics.

    If your value cream doesn’t provide the moisture the label promises, you might want to pay more for a designer product.

    3. Razors

    Generic razors may not have the sharp blades you need to get a close shave. These non-name-brand buys are bargains that could nick or irritate your skin.

    Beyond the shave, generic razors may not last as long as pricier options. This means you could spend more money over time on replacement blades.

    4. Televisions

    You want a clear, lifelike picture, plenty of audio options, and a long-lasting product with a reliable warranty.

    An off-brand TV may not meet all your expectations. Quality matters in a television, especially if you’re buying a smart TV, are a gamer, or want the latest technology.

    Even though brand-name TVs are pricier, look for discounts and deals at retailers like Walmart, Target, Sam’s Club, and Costco.

    5. Earbuds and headphones

    Off-brand earbuds and headphones may not sync with your smartphone or other device, could fail prematurely, and may not have the sound quality you need.

    Like smart TVs, you’re better off spending extra to buy the brand name. However, if you can score a deal from a warehouse club or big box store, you may pay less for Apple and Beats products than a non-name-brand.

    6. Computers, laptops, and tablets

    Computers, laptops, and tablets are investments you should research thoroughly before buying. While off-brand devices may seem like a bargain, these budget-friendly options may not have the memory, power, lifespan, or features you need.

    Instead of a generic product, shop at discount stores and retailers like Walmart, Target, and Costco for instant savings or a promotional deal.

    7. Coffee

    A gourmet blend's rich aroma and flavor aren’t easy to duplicate. Bargain-priced coffee may leave money in your wallet, but it could also leave a bad taste in your mouth.

    If you’re a java aficionado, stick with a name brand.

    8. Pet food

    Fluffy and Fido may not know the difference between generics and brand-name foods. What your pet eats matters.

    Generic dog and cat food may contain questionable ingredients. Brand-name products that are additive, preservative, and chemical-free are typically better options.

    9. Soda

    Do you mix soda into cocktails or mocktails? You might not taste the difference between a generic and a brand-name product. But if you drink the beverage as-is or have a favorite flavor, a generic won’t have the taste you crave.

    Coupons, BOGOs, and promo deals from grocery stores, warehouse clubs, and national beverage retailers could help cut a brand-name product's cost from a splurge to a bargain.

    10. Macaroni and cheese

    Mac and cheese is a family favorite at mealtime. Generics offer deep discounts compared to Kraft and other well-known brands. However, these savings may force you to sacrifice flavor, quality, and nutrition.

    Bulk buys from warehouse clubs like Sam’s and Costco could lower your total price for a name-brand.

    11. Condiments

    Keep your backyard barbecue guests happy and avoid watery ketchup, sort of sweet relish, and flavorless mustard. While some generics may offer an almost comparable taste, many leave you wanting more.

    Whether you have a preferred brand or enjoy gourmet toppings, skip the generics and shop for the beloved brands you know and trust.

    12. Eyecare products

    Quality matters when it comes to contact solutions, artificial tears, and allergy drops. Skimping on eyecare products could affect your vision or health.

    Always follow your eye doctor or medical provider’s directions and skip questionable generic products.

    13. Haircare products

    Can generics give you lush locks or shiny tresses? Brand-name salon shampoo, conditioner, and styling products have high-quality ingredients that may do a better job than off-brand buys.

    Some generics include harsh chemicals, synthetics, or water down the formula to save on manufacturing costs.

    To make your haircare purchases budget-friendly, shop in bulk at Costco and Sam’s Club or wait for seasonal sales at specialty stores.

    14. Garbage bags

    Bargain-priced bags may not have the same strength and durability as brand-name competitors. This could leave you with trash on the ground.

    Minimize messes and splurge on garbage bag purchases. These bags may have added features like easy-tie handles, increased flexibility, and odor-eliminating scents, reducing the likelihood of holes and tears.

    15. Athletic shoes

    Hoka training shoes and On Clouds are expensive for a reason. Sometimes, you get what you pay for.

    The wrong athletic shoe could pinch your toes, leave your arches unsupported, or cause friction-related blisters. Joggers, runners, avid walkers, and athletes will appreciate the comfort of brand-name shoes.

    Bottom line

    Even though the initial price is lower for these off-brand items, you could spend more on additional purchases, repairs, or replacements down the road.

    While the cost of name-brand products may not always seem budget-friendly, a cash back credit card can help you score rewards on these pricier picks.

    Money tips that can work for everyone

    No matter what your bank account balance is, there's always an opportunity to optimize and improve your finances. Here's a quick checklist of things you can look at today.

    Focus on paying off your debt. Debt can hold you back from making progress with your overall financial well-being. Aside from cutting expenses, there are tools that can help you pay off debt faster like balance transfer credit cards and debt counseling.

    Earning extra income can give you breathing room. If finances are tight, earning some extra money to supplement your income can make a huge difference. A new job is one option to consider, but if you're not ready to make a big change or already retired, a part-time side job could be a better choice.

    Cut your expenses. It sounds painful and so not fun, but it doesn't have to be. Take a look at your biggest expenses because that's where you'll probably find the biggest savings. For example, auto insurance rates have been soaring so shopping around for a new insurance company can be the fastest way to cut your bill. Also, look for ways to cut your grocery bill (despite rising inflation).

