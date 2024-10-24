10 Home Upgrades That Could Tank Your Resale Value

It’s a good thing to have your own house and the freedom to make your own improvements.

After all, if you’re going to jump through all those hoops with mortgage lenders and pull together the money for a down payment, you might as well have a home that truly reflects who you are.

However, not every improvement is a good homeowner money move . Here are some things that, surprisingly, may hurt your home’s value.





1. Personalized kitchen

Maybe you’ve decided to go all-out on a kitchen remodel with high-end appliances, ultra modern cabinets, and niche tiles to match your personality. If the house isn’t going to be your forever home, these choices may hurt you when it comes time to sell.

Before getting a home improvement loan for any kitchen remodel, consider timeless styles that will increase your resale value.

2. Bathroom overboard

Like the kitchen, a bathroom remodel is another project that could cause some issues with resale if it gets too personal. Multi-head showers or a jetted tub may be cool to you, but someone else might not agree.

A bathroom remodel is one of those projects that can get costly quickly, so you may want to keep your money in your savings account and pull back your budget a little to only replace what’s absolutely needed.



3. Home theater

Home theaters may appeal to families who like to stay in or the movie buff who wants a big screen and a row of recliners. It may be shocking to some, but this addition could hurt your home’s value.

Potential buyers want to see their vision, and a home theater may not be it. Potentially tearing out customized, often built-in, home theater features could seem overwhelming to someone trying to find their next home.

4. Dark paint

You might love that deep red wall in your living room and your midnight blue bedroom. However, potential buyers may see dark and bold colors and view it as a big painting project.

Freshening up the walls with a neutral color is often one of the recommended things to do before selling your home so that you can better earn the appeal of buyers.

5. Too much carpet

While carpet may be desirable for many, too much of it could derail your home’s value. Hardwood floors are not only trendy but practical in some cases.

They’re easier to clean — from everyday dirt to pet hair — and they don’t hold on to extra dust, which could affect those with allergies.

And yes, it may be more expensive to install hardwood floors compared to carpet, but this is one upgrade that could pay dividends when it comes time to sell.

6. Wallpaper

Like dark paint, buyers may view wallpaper as undesirable. It may also be a hassle to remove, which they don’t want to add to their to-do list to get a house move-in ready.

Instead, consider removing that paper from the wall and repainting it with neutral tones so that the walls are a blank canvas for potential new residents.

7. Converted garage

Homeowners may see their garage as a chance to expand their home. Some may convert it into a man cave, extra office space, or a playroom for the kids.

However, many buyers may want a space to park their cars or store their bikes. Too many renovations could hurt your sale.

8. Pool

Wouldn’t it be lovely to sit out by your pool on a warm, summer night with a drink in your hand? That might sound like a wonderful time for you, but buyers might see it as a waste of backyard space.

In addition to the cleaning and maintenance of a pool, it could also be an expensive addition to homeowners insurance or liability insurance, especially for families with small children.

It’s a shocker for some, but a pool can sometimes turn a buyer off and decrease your home’s value.

9. Big bedrooms

Some people like a bedroom with deluxe space for a sitting room and office. Others may like the idea of turning two smaller bedrooms into one large room by knocking down the wall between them, but buyers might not see it that way.

Reducing the number of bedrooms a future homeowner can use can be risky to the value of your home.

10. Too much decor

Have you dedicated several rooms of your home to your favorite sports team? Or maybe you’re a collector of art and have walls filled from floor to ceiling. Your style might impede a potential buyer’s ability to see themselves in your home.

The longer your home sits on the market, the greater the chance it has of reducing in value. De-personalizing your space is a sound idea to attract the most potential buyers.

Bottom line

Your home is also an investment, so consider how to make money when you’re ready to sell and pass it on to a new owner.

It’s a good idea to set aside some money when you’re ready to put your home on the market to ensure that it also appeals to potential buyers.

It may cost a little bit to get all the walls painted in universally appealing colors, but you could make more when you ultimately sell your home.

