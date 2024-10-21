15 Essential Costco Items I Buy Every Time I Go

It can be tough to come by corporations that actually work to be ethical, but Costco has managed to stand out from the crowd.

The retailer actively works to keep prices down and can help you keep more money in your wallet pretty consistently. That’s why we legitimately enjoy making our regular Costco run for household staples.

Here’s what ends up in our cart every time, no matter what we're looking for.

Costco Secrets: 7 genius hacks all Costco shoppers should know

1. Hot dog combo

Courtesy of Costco

Arguably Costco’s most famous offering, and one of many great Costco hacks , the $1.50 all-beef hot dog and soda combo has been $1.50 since its debut back in 1984.

We like to start out by having one at the food court to avoid shopping on an empty stomach. This can help save money, as you’ll be less inclined to impulse buy.

2. Toilet paper

Courtesy of Costco

Whether you opt for the Kirkland option or another brand, you can’t beat the price of toilet paper at Costco.

We particularly like the 30-pack of Kirkland toilet paper, which is a solid deal at under $25. It helps that the paper isn’t chintzy and won’t fall apart.

3. Paper towels

Courtesy of Costco

If the store-brand toilet paper at Costco is good, it stands to reason that the paper towels are as well.

To that end, you can snag a 12-pack of the stuff for nearly the same price as the toilet paper. That’s a much better bang for your buck than what you’ll find at any regular grocery store.

Are you a homeowner? Discover 8 savvy money moves to stretch your budget

4. Garbage bags

Courtesy of Costco

Continuing with the staples everyone needs at home, the Kirkland box of 200 garbage bags always makes it into our cart.

We prefer the scented option — which is pleasant without knocking you over. A box will set you back just over $20, and there’s a good extra-large option if you need it.

5. Supplements

Courtesy of Costco

Given that we take a multivitamin daily, buying this product in bulk makes sense. Fortunately, Costco carries a huge variety of supplements, all at reasonable prices.

You can opt for Kirkland products, but the retailer also carries supplements made by other trusted brands.

6. Cat Litter

Courtesy of Costco

While this item can be a bit tough to wrangle into your cart, the 42-pound bag of Scoop Away cat litter is worth the hassle.

Two boxes are included for $27.99, but it does a good job of clumping and sealing in odors. It’s also pretty good at not generating too much dust when you pour it into the box.

7. Dishwasher detergent

Courtesy of Costco

Doing dishes is certainly not our favorite household task, but they have to get done anyway. This makes us all the more grateful for having a dishwasher.

We also prefer dishwasher pods for the same reason, which is why we buy the box of 90 Cascade Complete pods for around $20 every time we go to Costco.

8. 24-pack of sparkling water

Courtesy of Costco

There’s a reason more and more people are ditching regular soda in favor of sparkling water: It gives you the same carbonated pleasure without all of the sugar or additives.

We’re fans of the 24-count variety pack of Lacroix at Costco, which offers lemon, lime, and grapefruit flavors.

9. Coconut water

Courtesy of Costco

If you’re ultra-committed to your hydration, you know that sometimes regular water isn’t going to cut it, especially if you’re someone who works out frequently.

Since we do daily, it’s always good to have a 12-pack of Kirkland coconut water nearby. That way, you can replenish what you lose in your sweat while out for a run. And at around $13, that’s a serious steal, too.

10. Kirkland vodka

Courtesy of Costco

Sometimes we’re more focused on having a good time or entertaining than hydrating. That’s why we always buy the handle of Kirkland vodka when we’re at Costco.

It may be bulk liquor, but it’s good enough to spur rumors that it’s the same as Grey Goose — a high compliment indeed.

11. Coffee

Courtesy of Costco

America’s love affair with coffee is well-documented, and it’s certainly popular with us. When we’re feeling cheap, we opt for the three-pound can of Kirkland’s ground Colombian coffee for around $15.

When we’re feeling bougie, we’ll splurge on the two-pack of two-pound bags of Mayorga Cafe beans and grind them at the front of the store.

12. Soy milk

Courtesy of Costco

We go through a lot of Costco’s organic soy milk at home. We use it in our coffee, cereal, morning smoothie, and when we bake.

Fortunately, Costco sells soy milk in a 12-pack of 32-ounce containers, all for around $18. If that’s not your jam, they also have good deals on almond and oat milk.

13. Peanut butter pretzels

Courtesy of Costco

It’s hard to find a snack that manages to be tasty and satisfying while also having a relatively decent nutritional profile.

Enter the almighty Kirkland peanut butter-filled pretzel nuggets, which come in a 55-ounce container for around $12.

These crunchy and addictive treats have 130 calories per serving (8 nuggets) with one gram of fiber and four grams of protein.

14. Cage-free eggs

Courtesy of Costco

Last but not least on our list is Costco’s cage-free eggs. We always try to get the organic versions with the brown shells, though that’s just our peckish preference at work.

The cost for two dozen eggs will vary depending on your store, but it’s reasonable for good-quality stuff.

Bottom line

Costco is known essentially for one thing: Selling a wide variety of high-quality products while helping its members save on groceries. That’s why we return to Costco time and time again for food and household staples.

However, it can also be worth it to stray and try a new product once in a while, especially if you have a great cash-back credit card in your wallet.

Given how hard it is for entrepreneurs to get their offerings sold at the big box juggernaut, you know it will at least be worth a shot.

Money tips that can work for everyone

No matter what your bank account balance is, there's always an opportunity to optimize and improve your finances. Here's a quick checklist of things you can look at today.

Focus on paying off your debt. Debt can hold you back from making progress with your overall financial well-being. Aside from cutting expenses, there are tools that can help you pay off debt faster like balance transfer credit cards and debt counseling.

Earning extra income can give you breathing room. If finances are tight, earning some extra money to supplement your income can make a huge difference. A new job is one option to consider, but if you're not ready to make a big change or already retired, a part-time side job could be a better choice.

Cut your expenses. It sounds painful and so not fun, but it doesn't have to be. Take a look at your biggest expenses because that's where you'll probably find the biggest savings. For example, auto insurance rates have been soaring so shopping around for a new insurance company can be the fastest way to cut your bill. Also, look for ways to cut your grocery bill (despite rising inflation).