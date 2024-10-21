15 Essential Costco Items I Buy Every Time I Go

It can be tough to come by corporations that actually work to be ethical, but Costco has managed to stand out from the crowd.
The retailer actively works to keep prices down and can help you keep more money in your wallet pretty consistently. That’s why we legitimately enjoy making our regular Costco run for household staples.
Here’s what ends up in our cart every time, no matter what we're looking for.
Continuing with the staples everyone needs at home, the Kirkland box of 200 garbage bags always makes it into our cart.
We prefer the scented option — which is pleasant without knocking you over. A box will set you back just over $20, and there’s a good extra-large option if you need it.
5. Supplements
Given that we take a multivitamin daily, buying this product in bulk makes sense. Fortunately, Costco carries a huge variety of supplements, all at reasonable prices.
You can opt for Kirkland products, but the retailer also carries supplements made by other trusted brands.
6. Cat Litter
While this item can be a bit tough to wrangle into your cart, the 42-pound bag of Scoop Away cat litter is worth the hassle.
Two boxes are included for $27.99, but it does a good job of clumping and sealing in odors. It’s also pretty good at not generating too much dust when you pour it into the box.
7. Dishwasher detergent
Doing dishes is certainly not our favorite household task, but they have to get done anyway. This makes us all the more grateful for having a dishwasher.
We also prefer dishwasher pods for the same reason, which is why we buy the box of 90 Cascade Complete pods for around $20 every time we go to Costco.
8. 24-pack of sparkling water
There’s a reason more and more people are ditching regular soda in favor of sparkling water: It gives you the same carbonated pleasure without all of the sugar or additives.
We’re fans of the 24-count variety pack of Lacroix at Costco, which offers lemon, lime, and grapefruit flavors.
9. Coconut water
If you’re ultra-committed to your hydration, you know that sometimes regular water isn’t going to cut it, especially if you’re someone who works out frequently.
Since we do daily, it’s always good to have a 12-pack of Kirkland coconut water nearby. That way, you can replenish what you lose in your sweat while out for a run. And at around $13, that’s a serious steal, too.
It’s hard to find a snack that manages to be tasty and satisfying while also having a relatively decent nutritional profile.
Enter the almighty Kirkland peanut butter-filled pretzel nuggets, which come in a 55-ounce container for around $12.
These crunchy and addictive treats have 130 calories per serving (8 nuggets) with one gram of fiber and four grams of protein.
14. Cage-free eggs
Last but not least on our list is Costco’s cage-free eggs. We always try to get the organic versions with the brown shells, though that’s just our peckish preference at work.
The cost for two dozen eggs will vary depending on your store, but it’s reasonable for good-quality stuff.
Bottom line
Costco is known essentially for one thing: Selling a wide variety of high-quality products while helping its members save on groceries. That’s why we return to Costco time and time again for food and household staples.
However, it can also be worth it to stray and try a new product once in a while, especially if you have a great cash-back credit card in your wallet.
Given how hard it is for entrepreneurs to get their offerings sold at the big box juggernaut, you know it will at least be worth a shot.
