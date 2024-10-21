Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • FinanceBuzz

    15 Essential Costco Items I Buy Every Time I Go

    By Cat Lafuente,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iudOd_0wFQ5ynC00

    It can be tough to come by corporations that actually work to be ethical, but Costco has managed to stand out from the crowd.

    The retailer actively works to keep prices down and can help you keep more money in your wallet pretty consistently. That’s why we legitimately enjoy making our regular Costco run for household staples.

    Here’s what ends up in our cart every time, no matter what we're looking for.

    Costco Secrets: 7 genius hacks all Costco shoppers should know

    1. Hot dog combo

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00cSAE_0wFQ5ynC00 Courtesy of Costco

    Arguably Costco’s most famous offering, and one of many great Costco hacks , the $1.50 all-beef hot dog and soda combo has been $1.50 since its debut back in 1984.

    We like to start out by having one at the food court to avoid shopping on an empty stomach. This can help save money, as you’ll be less inclined to impulse buy.

    Who really has the cheapest auto insurance in your area? Check your zip code here.

    2. Toilet paper

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vJJAl_0wFQ5ynC00 Courtesy of Costco

    Whether you opt for the Kirkland option or another brand, you can’t beat the price of toilet paper at Costco.

    We particularly like the 30-pack of Kirkland toilet paper, which is a solid deal at under $25. It helps that the paper isn’t chintzy and won’t fall apart.

    3. Paper towels

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zg7Yu_0wFQ5ynC00 Courtesy of Costco

    If the store-brand toilet paper at Costco is good, it stands to reason that the paper towels are as well.

    To that end, you can snag a 12-pack of the stuff for nearly the same price as the toilet paper. That’s a much better bang for your buck than what you’ll find at any regular grocery store.

    Are you a homeowner? Discover 8 savvy money moves to stretch your budget

    4. Garbage bags

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XYbhV_0wFQ5ynC00 Courtesy of Costco

    Continuing with the staples everyone needs at home, the Kirkland box of 200 garbage bags always makes it into our cart.

    We prefer the scented option — which is pleasant without knocking you over. A box will set you back just over $20, and there’s a good extra-large option if you need it.

    5. Supplements

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ILnXQ_0wFQ5ynC00 Courtesy of Costco

    Given that we take a multivitamin daily, buying this product in bulk makes sense. Fortunately, Costco carries a huge variety of supplements, all at reasonable prices.

    You can opt for Kirkland products, but the retailer also carries supplements made by other trusted brands.

    6. Cat Litter

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RuLnl_0wFQ5ynC00 Courtesy of Costco

    While this item can be a bit tough to wrangle into your cart, the 42-pound bag of Scoop Away cat litter is worth the hassle.

    Two boxes are included for $27.99, but it does a good job of clumping and sealing in odors. It’s also pretty good at not generating too much dust when you pour it into the box.

    7. Dishwasher detergent

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OBP1J_0wFQ5ynC00 Courtesy of Costco

    Doing dishes is certainly not our favorite household task, but they have to get done anyway. This makes us all the more grateful for having a dishwasher.

    We also prefer dishwasher pods for the same reason, which is why we buy the box of 90 Cascade Complete pods for around $20 every time we go to Costco.

    8. 24-pack of sparkling water

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38mQCf_0wFQ5ynC00 Courtesy of Costco

    There’s a reason more and more people are ditching regular soda in favor of sparkling water: It gives you the same carbonated pleasure without all of the sugar or additives.

    We’re fans of the 24-count variety pack of Lacroix at Costco, which offers lemon, lime, and grapefruit flavors.

    9. Coconut water

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jrswX_0wFQ5ynC00 Courtesy of Costco

    If you’re ultra-committed to your hydration, you know that sometimes regular water isn’t going to cut it, especially if you’re someone who works out frequently.

    Since we do daily, it’s always good to have a 12-pack of Kirkland coconut water nearby. That way, you can replenish what you lose in your sweat while out for a run. And at around $13, that’s a serious steal, too.

    Check Out: 8 things to do if you’re barely scraping by financially

    10. Kirkland vodka

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19TMOg_0wFQ5ynC00 Courtesy of Costco

    Sometimes we’re more focused on having a good time or entertaining than hydrating. That’s why we always buy the handle of Kirkland vodka when we’re at Costco.

    It may be bulk liquor, but it’s good enough to spur rumors that it’s the same as Grey Goose — a high compliment indeed.

    11. Coffee

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eheqP_0wFQ5ynC00 Courtesy of Costco

    America’s love affair with coffee is well-documented, and it’s certainly popular with us. When we’re feeling cheap, we opt for the three-pound can of Kirkland’s ground Colombian coffee for around $15.

    When we’re feeling bougie, we’ll splurge on the two-pack of two-pound bags of Mayorga Cafe beans and grind them at the front of the store.

    12. Soy milk

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fMHGo_0wFQ5ynC00 Courtesy of Costco

    We go through a lot of Costco’s organic soy milk at home. We use it in our coffee, cereal, morning smoothie, and when we bake.

    Fortunately, Costco sells soy milk in a 12-pack of 32-ounce containers, all for around $18. If that’s not your jam, they also have good deals on almond and oat milk.

    For You: 7 genius hacks Costco shoppers should know

    13. Peanut butter pretzels

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lgMEU_0wFQ5ynC00 Courtesy of Costco

    It’s hard to find a snack that manages to be tasty and satisfying while also having a relatively decent nutritional profile.

    Enter the almighty Kirkland peanut butter-filled pretzel nuggets, which come in a 55-ounce container for around $12.

    These crunchy and addictive treats have 130 calories per serving (8 nuggets) with one gram of fiber and four grams of protein.

    14. Cage-free eggs

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0boXCr_0wFQ5ynC00 Courtesy of Costco

    Last but not least on our list is Costco’s cage-free eggs. We always try to get the organic versions with the brown shells, though that’s just our peckish preference at work.

    The cost for two dozen eggs will vary depending on your store, but it’s reasonable for good-quality stuff.

    Bottom line

    Costco is known essentially for one thing: Selling a wide variety of high-quality products while helping its members save on groceries. That’s why we return to Costco time and time again for food and household staples.

    However, it can also be worth it to stray and try a new product once in a while, especially if you have a great cash-back credit card in your wallet.

    Given how hard it is for entrepreneurs to get their offerings sold at the big box juggernaut, you know it will at least be worth a shot.

    Money tips that can work for everyone

    No matter what your bank account balance is, there's always an opportunity to optimize and improve your finances. Here's a quick checklist of things you can look at today.

    Focus on paying off your debt. Debt can hold you back from making progress with your overall financial well-being. Aside from cutting expenses, there are tools that can help you pay off debt faster like balance transfer credit cards and debt counseling.

    Earning extra income can give you breathing room. If finances are tight, earning some extra money to supplement your income can make a huge difference. A new job is one option to consider, but if you're not ready to make a big change or already retired, a part-time side job could be a better choice.

    Cut your expenses. It sounds painful and so not fun, but it doesn't have to be. Take a look at your biggest expenses because that's where you'll probably find the biggest savings. For example, auto insurance rates have been soaring so shopping around for a new insurance company can be the fastest way to cut your bill. Also, look for ways to cut your grocery bill (despite rising inflation).

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Costco Products To Buy if You Only Have $100
    FinanceBuzz12 days ago
    These Are the 15 Costco Snacks To Buy by the Case
    FinanceBuzz3 days ago
    Costco Just Released an 'Insanely Delicious’ New Snack, and Shoppers are Sprinting to Get Their Hands On It
    Parade13 days ago
    6 Cheap Frozen Foods Under $20 To Buy at Costco Before Fall Ends
    GOBankingRates3 days ago
    15 Items That Aren't Really Worth the Trip to Costco
    FinanceBuzz21 hours ago
    10 Tasty and Cheap Costco Bakery Items That Make for the Perfect Breakfast
    FinanceBuzz18 hours ago
    Costco’s Best-Selling Bakery Item Is Changing—and Fans Are Rioting
    Allrecipes.com2 days ago
    Jennifer Aniston In Plunging Gym Bodysuit ‘Not A Size Zero’
    thenerdstash.com4 days ago
    Is Your Local Denny’s Closing? Here Are the 12 Locations Shutting Down
    FinanceBuzz5 days ago
    Selena Gomez Doesn't Sleep in Her Own Bedroom Anymore Because She 'Associates' It With a 'Really Dark Time'
    OK Magazine6 days ago
    Macy’s Is Selling the ‘Perfect’ $70 Dress Booties for Just $35, and They Come in Both Medium and Wide Sizes
    Parade4 days ago
    Secrets About Costco's Free Samples You Wish You Knew
    chowhound.com3 days ago
    3 Zodiac Signs Whose Luck in Money is About to Turn Around
    Cosmic Insights2 days ago
    The Most Beloved Donut Shop in Every State (How Many Have You Been To?)
    FinanceBuzz1 day ago
    Can Eating Leftover Rice Kill You? Here’s The Science Behind ‘Fried Rice Syndrome’
    HuffPost4 days ago
    10 60s Snacks That Were Awful
    societyofrock.com1 day ago
    Costco recall: Check your freezers and toss these frozen meals
    The Staten Island Advance5 days ago
    Uncovering Value: Bicentennial Quarter Could Be Worth Nearly $90 Million
    goaifa.com2 days ago
    9 Items You Should Sell (or Donate) Before Retiring
    FinanceBuzz3 days ago
    6 Walmart Bettergoods Items Worth Spending Your Money On
    FinanceBuzz2 days ago
    Common Hair Mistakes That Make You Look Older
    Glam UK2 days ago
    Sorry, Loafers—Fashion People Are Wearing Jeans and Leggings With These Almost-Flat Shoes
    whowhatwear20 hours ago
    Want To Be a Millionaire? Start With These 10 Simple Steps
    FinanceBuzz1 day ago
    The One Vegetable You Should Always Buy Precut, According to a Pro Cook
    Simply Recipes5 days ago
    California fast food powerhouse In-N-Out Burger forges unlikely partnership at popular competition
    Golden Gate Media4 days ago
    Costco Just Lowered the Prices of These 4 Items
    The Motley Fool22 hours ago
    10 Ways the Middle Class Has Changed in the Last 50 Years
    FinanceBuzz15 hours ago
    Marjorie Taylor Greene says Covid vaccines may be responsible for ‘all time high’ cancer rates
    the-independent.com4 days ago
    3 Zodiac Signs About to Experience a Surge in Financial Luck This Week
    Cosmic Insights3 days ago
    Toddler picks out a quirky $2.99 tea cup at a thrift store so valuable it's even at the Smithsonian
    MarketRealist2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy