    • FinanceBuzz

    4 Outdoor Savings Deals (Over $100 Off) at Walmart That'll Make Yard Work a Breeze

    By Cassandra Yorgey,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PzvFM_0wCKFaFC00

    Autumn means falling leaves and end-of-season yard work to prepare your outdoor spaces for winter. You know what makes that more fun? Power tools.

    That usually comes with a high price tag, but savvy shoppers are hitting Walmart to snag savings of over $100 on outdoor tools to make yard work and maintenance a breeze.

    See the best deals at Walmart right now that will save you over $100 on outdoor power tools.

    Walmart Secrets: 7 genius hacks all Walmart shoppers should know


    1. Yahhu 6-inch Mini Pink Chainsaw Set

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03tWDz_0wCKFaFC00 Courtesy of Walmart

    Price: $45.99

    This cordless electric chainsaw is pink, which actually makes it more fun to use. It has an automatic oiling system and only weighs 2.6 pounds, which makes it easy to use even in hard-to-reach places.

    Who really has the cheapest auto insurance in your area? Check your zip code here.


    2. Nexpow Cordless Hedge Trimmer

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30ZZdK_0wCKFaFC00 Courtesy of Walmart

    Price: $68.89

    Give up hand-shearing hedges and upgrade to a cordless hedge trimmer with additional grass shears. It also comes with two batteries, so you'll always be able to get the job done.

    3. Hart Cordless Supercharge Brushless Leaf Blower

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YlO92_0wCKFaFC00 Courtesy of Walmart

    Price: $148

    This leaf blower has a turbofan design that pumps out 160 miles per hour of blowing power for large cleanup jobs. It runs on a rechargeable battery, eliminating gas fumes and other unpleasant emissions.

    Avoid these money mistakes: 9 dumbest things smart people waste money on


    4. 32-inch Wood Burning Fire Pit Table

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DdMFS_0wCKFaFC00 Courtesy of Walmart

    Price: $88.99

    After all the yard work with an outdoor fire pit table, relax by a crackling fire. It's constructed with a steel frame and includes a screen lid. It's perfect for roasting marshmallows and enjoying the view of your freshly cleaned yard.

    Bottom line

    If you're spending too much time caring for your outdoor spaces, it's time to grab end-of-season deals and upgrade to some power tools.

    Each of these tools is discounted over $100, so you'll love the money saved now and the time saved next spring when the tools are ready to go.

    Money tips that can work for everyone

    No matter what your bank account balance is, there's always an opportunity to optimize and improve your finances. Here's a quick checklist of things you can look at today.

    Focus on paying off your debt. Debt can hold you back from making progress with your overall financial well-being. Aside from cutting expenses, there are tools that can help you pay off debt faster like balance transfer credit cards and debt counseling.

    Earning extra income can give you breathing room. If finances are tight, earning some extra money to supplement your income can make a huge difference. A new job is one option to consider, but if you're not ready to make a big change or already retired, a part-time side job could be a better choice.

    Cut your expenses. It sounds painful and so not fun, but it doesn't have to be. Take a look at your biggest expenses because that's where you'll probably find the biggest savings. For example, auto insurance rates have been soaring so shopping around for a new insurance company can be the fastest way to cut your bill. Also, look for ways to cut your grocery bill (despite rising inflation).


