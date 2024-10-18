Open in App
    7 Work-from-Home Jobs Offering Huge Hiring Bonuses

    By Michelle Smith,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fb3cd_0wC0gQDc00

    A new job ideally comes with a raise that makes your rigorous job hunt worth the time and energy. But in some cases, you don’t have to wait to start making more money . Some companies are willing to pay an extra hiring bonus for anyone who can sign on fast.

    If you’re interested in earning money just for accepting a job, here are eight remote jobs that will pay you an upfront bonus so you can start earning immediately.

    Make Money: 8 things to do if you're barely scraping by financially

    1. Licensed Professional Counselor, Brave Health

    Hiring bonus: $5,000

    If you’re a licensed professional counselor looking to counsel people remotely, Brave Health — based in Illinois — is hiring for multiple positions.

    To qualify for the job (and the $5K hiring bonus), you need a master’s degree in counseling, at least six months of experience, and a valid Illinois LPC license.

    Since the job is fully remote, you’ll also need to be comfortable working with technology to counsel patients across the U.S. from your home office .

    This full-time position starts at $59,000 a year, or $64,000 with the hiring bonus.

    Do you owe the IRS over $10K? Ask this company to help you eliminate your late tax debt.

    2. Mandarin Interpreter, LanguageLine Solutions

    Hiring bonus: $1,000

    Do you speak Mandarin and English, enjoy a fast-paced environment, and want to earn an income by helping others?

    LanguageLine Solutions’ interpreters facilitate communication between limited-English speakers and English-speaking call recipients — including in high-stress situations like 911 calls.

    The job starts at $23 an hour, depending on experience, availability, and location. No matter where you live, though, you should be eligible for the one-time sign-on bonus.

    3. Software Support Specialist, Storable

    Hiring bonus: $250

    If you have a bachelor’s degree in computer science (or a related field), two years of experience in technical product support, and general customer service experience, you could qualify for this software support specialist role.

    On top of a $250 hiring bonus to go toward a home office setup, Storable pays employees a monthly stipend to cover the costs of home internet use.

    The salary for this full-time, remote position starts at $44,000 a year. The company also offers excellent benefits, from pet bereavement leave to a full 401(k) employer match.

    Stay prepared: 10 things you must do before the next recession

    4. Accounts Receivable Specialist, CPa Medical Billing

    Hiring bonus: $1,000

    As an accounts receivable specialist, you’ll be responsible for researching past-due accounts and re-billing payers with overdue statements.

    As part of the CPa Medical Billing team, you’ll also be contacting guarantors to verify insurance coverage, then billing patients who are self-paying for medical costs.

    This entirely remote position starts at $19 an hour and requires at least one year of experience with medical billing.

    5. Sales Agent, Trellis Technologies

    Hiring bonus: $2,500

    This full-time sales role involves selling insurance policies. It’s a commission-based job, so the more you sell, the more you earn. Depending on your sales, your pay might start at $70,000 a year but can range up to $160,000. You’ll also get a $2,500 bonus for signing up.

    However, you should note that you’ll receive the first $500 with your first paycheck. The other $2,000 will be paid out after your third month of work.

    6. Telehealth Registered Nurse, Abby Care

    Hiring bonus: Unspecified

    Abby Care is a telehealth company working with underserved communities in Pennsylvania. Although the role itself is fully remote, qualifying candidates must be located in Pennsylvania (preferably near Harrisburg) and have a state nursing license.

    While the position advertises a hiring bonus, Abby Care doesn’t specify the bonus amount. The full-time salary starts at $75,000 a year, and other benefits include a home office stipend, company equity, and insurance coverage.

    Get Out of Debt for Good: Try these 6 clever ways to crush your debt

    7. Licensed Clinical Social Worker, CoreLife

    Hiring bonus: Based on experience

    If you’re a Licensed Certified Social Worker-Clinical (LCSW-C) with a license to work in Maryland, you could apply for this fully remote, full-time position. You’ll work 10-hour shifts in four-day stretches (either Monday through Thursday or Tuesday through Friday).

    The annual salary for this role starts at $85,000 but varies based on experience. Although the position advertises a hiring bonus, the job posting doesn’t include any specifics besides stating that the bonus is also based on experience.

    Bottom line

    Just because a job advertises a signing bonus doesn’t make it a top-notch career choice. You should always do your due diligence by double-checking which conditions you need to meet to qualify for the bonus.

    Still, if you can find a job in your field with a hiring bonus, it’s worth looking into. That way, your new job can start benefiting your bottom line immediately and help lower your financial stress .

    Money tips that can work for everyone

    No matter what your bank account balance is, there's always an opportunity to optimize and improve your finances. Here's a quick checklist of things you can look at today.

    Focus on paying off your debt. Debt can hold you back from making progress with your overall financial well-being. Aside from cutting expenses, there are tools that can help you pay off debt faster like balance transfer credit cards and debt counseling.

    Earning extra income can give you breathing room. If finances are tight, earning some extra money to supplement your income can make a huge difference. A new job is one option to consider, but if you're not ready to make a big change or already retired, a part-time side job could be a better choice.

    Cut your expenses. It sounds painful and so not fun, but it doesn't have to be. Take a look at your biggest expenses because that's where you'll probably find the biggest savings. For example, auto insurance rates have been soaring so shopping around for a new insurance company can be the fastest way to cut your bill. Also, look for ways to cut your grocery bill (despite rising inflation).

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy