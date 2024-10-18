7 Work-from-Home Jobs Offering Huge Hiring Bonuses

A new job ideally comes with a raise that makes your rigorous job hunt worth the time and energy. But in some cases, you don’t have to wait to start making more money . Some companies are willing to pay an extra hiring bonus for anyone who can sign on fast.

If you’re interested in earning money just for accepting a job, here are eight remote jobs that will pay you an upfront bonus so you can start earning immediately.

1. Licensed Professional Counselor, Brave Health

Hiring bonus: $5,000

If you’re a licensed professional counselor looking to counsel people remotely, Brave Health — based in Illinois — is hiring for multiple positions.

To qualify for the job (and the $5K hiring bonus), you need a master’s degree in counseling, at least six months of experience, and a valid Illinois LPC license.

Since the job is fully remote, you’ll also need to be comfortable working with technology to counsel patients across the U.S. from your home office .

This full-time position starts at $59,000 a year, or $64,000 with the hiring bonus.

2. Mandarin Interpreter, LanguageLine Solutions

Hiring bonus: $1,000

Do you speak Mandarin and English, enjoy a fast-paced environment, and want to earn an income by helping others?

LanguageLine Solutions’ interpreters facilitate communication between limited-English speakers and English-speaking call recipients — including in high-stress situations like 911 calls.

The job starts at $23 an hour, depending on experience, availability, and location. No matter where you live, though, you should be eligible for the one-time sign-on bonus.

3. Software Support Specialist, Storable

Hiring bonus: $250

If you have a bachelor’s degree in computer science (or a related field), two years of experience in technical product support, and general customer service experience, you could qualify for this software support specialist role.

On top of a $250 hiring bonus to go toward a home office setup, Storable pays employees a monthly stipend to cover the costs of home internet use.

The salary for this full-time, remote position starts at $44,000 a year. The company also offers excellent benefits, from pet bereavement leave to a full 401(k) employer match.

4. Accounts Receivable Specialist, CPa Medical Billing

Hiring bonus: $1,000

As an accounts receivable specialist, you’ll be responsible for researching past-due accounts and re-billing payers with overdue statements.

As part of the CPa Medical Billing team, you’ll also be contacting guarantors to verify insurance coverage, then billing patients who are self-paying for medical costs.

This entirely remote position starts at $19 an hour and requires at least one year of experience with medical billing.

5. Sales Agent, Trellis Technologies

Hiring bonus: $2,500

This full-time sales role involves selling insurance policies. It’s a commission-based job, so the more you sell, the more you earn. Depending on your sales, your pay might start at $70,000 a year but can range up to $160,000. You’ll also get a $2,500 bonus for signing up.

However, you should note that you’ll receive the first $500 with your first paycheck. The other $2,000 will be paid out after your third month of work.

6. Telehealth Registered Nurse, Abby Care

Hiring bonus: Unspecified

Abby Care is a telehealth company working with underserved communities in Pennsylvania. Although the role itself is fully remote, qualifying candidates must be located in Pennsylvania (preferably near Harrisburg) and have a state nursing license.

While the position advertises a hiring bonus, Abby Care doesn’t specify the bonus amount. The full-time salary starts at $75,000 a year, and other benefits include a home office stipend, company equity, and insurance coverage.

7. Licensed Clinical Social Worker, CoreLife

Hiring bonus: Based on experience

If you’re a Licensed Certified Social Worker-Clinical (LCSW-C) with a license to work in Maryland, you could apply for this fully remote, full-time position. You’ll work 10-hour shifts in four-day stretches (either Monday through Thursday or Tuesday through Friday).

The annual salary for this role starts at $85,000 but varies based on experience. Although the position advertises a hiring bonus, the job posting doesn’t include any specifics besides stating that the bonus is also based on experience.

Bottom line

Just because a job advertises a signing bonus doesn’t make it a top-notch career choice. You should always do your due diligence by double-checking which conditions you need to meet to qualify for the bonus.

Still, if you can find a job in your field with a hiring bonus, it’s worth looking into. That way, your new job can start benefiting your bottom line immediately and help lower your financial stress .

