10 Things We Miss About Woolworths

Woolworths, or Woolies as it’s commonly referred to, holds a special place in many people’s hearts. It was a go-to shop for many families to save money on essentials and nice-to-have items.

Sadly, no Woolworths stores remain open in the United States. However, that hasn’t stopped former shoppers from keeping the retailer alive in their memories. Here are some of the things fans say they miss the most.

1. It was a one-stop shop

Woolworths stores sold everything from light bulbs to ready-made foods, making it super convenient to stop in for all your shopping needs in one go.

There wasn’t a need to stop at two or three stores to get what you needed or wanted. Shoppers could purchase music, household goods, and toys right in one place.

2. Their famous theme song

You couldn’t turn on your TV without hearing the iconic Woolworths jingle. People have posted to forums saying they sometimes catch themselves and others singing it.

One former customer even revealed they wanted to gift it as a birthday CD.

3. Their Christmas decorations

Woolworths was known for its festive Christmas gifts and decorations. In fact, signs in the 1980s even boasted that "Woolworths is Christmas."

The retailer was great at advertising and ran successful holiday campaigns. The fact that it sought out holiday designs from around the world added to its amazing product offerings.

4. The pick ‘n’ mix

Woolworths' famous pick ‘n’ mix was a favorite for many shoppers, especially children. This section of the store allowed shoppers to choose from several different types of snacks, including candy.

Despite the occasional child sneezing on the snacks, it’s one of the things people say they most miss about Woolworths.

5. The cafe

In the 1950s, some Woolworths locations featured large restaurants where customers could purchase drinks and food. Shoppers could even grab breakfast while waiting for the store to open because the restaurant opened one hour earlier.

Other Woolworths stores featured other options, such as lunch counters and cafes where they served burgers, hot dogs, and Coca-Cola.

6. Affordable prices

Some of the retail chain’s offerings had a “five-and-ten” feel, which made it a great place for children and teens to spend their pocket money. However, while the pick ‘n’ mix remained, the retailer made significant changes.

The store eventually moved away from being a five-and-dime store and evolved into a discount department store, similar to Walmart and Target, but with more variety. Customers could even purchase pets at Woolworths.

7. Mini drinks

Several online commenters have mentioned how much they miss the mini cans of soda, juice, and lemonade Woolworths used to carry.

Some cans featured fun characters, such as Mr Blobby and Bart Simpson, which appealed to younger shoppers.

8. Ladybird clothing

Woolworths carried a popular children’s clothing line called Ladybird, which included everyday school clothing and fancy outfits for boys and girls. Eventually, the line expanded to feature popular characters from TV shows and movies.

Because the retailer had exclusive rights to the brand, once the stores went away, fans couldn’t buy Ladybird clothing elsewhere.

9. Music and video selection

For some customers, Woolworths was the only place to purchase music in their towns. It started with vinyl, but cassette tapes and CDs eventually followed. VHS tapes and DVDs were also offered.

Several fans have reminisced about browsing through the latest hit singles after school, which most recall as wonderful memories from their childhoods.

10. Classic TV commercials

Woolworths was a go-to store for gifts, whether for holidays or birthdays, and they ran memorable TV adverts to promote trending gifts and goodies.

Some memorable holiday adverts include themes such as Alice in Wonderland, Circus Ringmaster, and their nostalgic Christmas music shows.

Bottom line

While you can no longer purchase budget-friendly products from Woolworths in the US, there are other ways to lower your financial stress when shopping.

Comparing prices, making a list before you shop, and using coupons are all great ways to save on groceries, household goods, and gifts.

