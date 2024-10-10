Open in App
    11 Costco Products To Buy if You Only Have $100

    By Jenny Cohen,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Urbly_0w1iZOj200

    It can be challenging to save money on groceries, especially when shopping at a bulk retailer like Costco. But there are ways to get through your local store and still get out with a good amount of food for under $100.

    Check out some of these affordable options from the popular retailer that can help you stock your fridge or pantry on a tight budget .

    Editor’s note: Prices are subject to change and may vary by location.

    Costco Secrets: 7 genius hacks all Costco shoppers should know

    1. Kirkland Signature Cheese Pizza

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R1z9A_0w1iZOj200 Courtesy of Costco

    Price: $13.68

    Costco’s Kirkland Signature store brand can get you good quality for an affordable price.

    A great example is the Kirkland Signature Cheese Pizza, which comes in a pack of four pizzas. You can eat them as is or customize them to your liking using ingredients in your pantry or fridge.

    Own a car? Here's 7 warning signs you're paying too much for car insurance.

    2. Kirkland Signature Rotisserie Chicken

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yVBkP_0w1iZOj200 Courtesy of Costco

    Price: $5.84

    Costco is known for its Kirkland Signature rotisserie chicken, especially because of how affordable the bird is compared to competitors.

    Grab a rotisserie chicken for dinner or pull the meat off the chicken to use as an ingredient for other meals, like a chicken salad.

    3. Kirkland Signature Eggs

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vi8g7_0w1iZOj200 Courtesy of Costco

    Price: $6.66

    Eggs are a great staple that can be made for any meal or used as an ingredient in recipes.

    The Kirkland Signature eggs come in a pack of 24 and may be cheaper than your local grocery store for the same size carton.

    Are you a homeowner? Discover 8 savvy money moves to stretch your budget

    4. Kirkland Signature 2% Reduced Fat Milk

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N7P9B_0w1iZOj200 Courtesy of Costco

    Price: $3.00

    There are times when Costco isn’t good for staples that you don’t need in bulk, such as spices or condiments.

    But the store has you covered for other staples like milk. The Kirkland Signature 2% reduced fat milk comes in a gallon and is easy to pick up when shopping at the retailer.

    5. Kirkland Signature Variety Pack Lunch Meat

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08iVam_0w1iZOj200 Courtesy of Costco

    Price: $16.37

    Deli meat can be expensive if you are trying to satisfy different taste buds with multiple options, but the Kirkland Signature variety pack meat has three different choices to give you some variety without breaking the bank.

    The pack comes with sliced chicken breast, ham, and roast beef, with each package containing 14 ounces of meat.

    6. Kirkland Signature Butter Croissants

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hZJBI_0w1iZOj200 Courtesy of Costco

    Price: $7.01

    Croissants aren’t just for breakfast. You can get a dozen Kirkland Signature Butter Croissants and use them in different ways, such as a tasty sandwich for lunch with the deli meat you purchased.

    Costco Insider's Guide: 12 little clever ways to get more out of your Costco membership

    7. Bananas

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qS0H9_0w1iZOj200 Courtesy of Costco

    Price: $1.74

    If your home goes through produce quickly, then it might make sense to buy it in bulk to enjoy some big savings.

    Bananas are a healthy grab-and-go option. You can have them as a snack at home or toss one in your bag before you head out the door.

    8. Kirkland Signature Super Extra-Large Peanuts

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v0xDH_0w1iZOj200 Courtesy of Costco

    Price: $8.99

    Another snack to add to your pantry is the 2.5-pound container of Kirkland Signature Super Extra-Large Peanuts.

    Peanuts are a good source of protein, fiber, and important nutrients that keep you going throughout the day.

    9. Kevin's Mongolian Beef Stir-Fry

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OHGl6_0w1iZOj200 Courtesy of Costco

    Price: $11.66

    Even if you're working with a tight budget, you can still get some delicious pre-made meals that are easy for a busy weeknight meal.

    Take Kevin's Mongolian-Style Beef, for example. It comes in a two-pound container and is packed with beef, vegetables, and a Mongolian sauce for a hearty meal.

    Check Out: 8 things to do if you’re barely scraping by financially

    10. Taylor Farms Asian Cashew Chopped Salad Kit

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iIqcD_0w1iZOj200 Courtesy of Costco

    Price: $8.18

    A salad can be a healthy addition to your routine, so check out this tasty salad kit.

    In each bag, you’ll find lettuce, cashews, sesame seeds, and salad dressing that you can mix and eat on its own or add some leftover rotisserie chicken for a tasty addition.

    11. Kirkland Signature Chicken Street Tacos

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zzXtg_0w1iZOj200 Courtesy of Costco

    Price: $16.47

    Try your hand at Taco Tuesday with the Kirkland Signature Chicken Street Tacos.

    The taco kit comes with tortillas, seasoned chicken, shredded cheese, salsa, and more to make hearty tacos that can feed a family or be spread out over a few meals.

    Note that the price is approximate, as it’s based on the weight of the taco kit. You may be able to find one that’s even cheaper on the Costco shelf.

    Bottom line

    Shopping at Costco with only $100 might seem like a challenge, but it’s possible to walk out with a cart full of tasty and affordable options that will get you through the week.

    Taking a list with you is a good idea to stop you from making impulse purchases and sticking within your tight budget.

    You also should check your wallet for the best rewards credit cards to earn points or perks when you spend money on groceries at stores like Costco.

    Money tips that can work for everyone

    No matter what your bank account balance is, there's always an opportunity to optimize and improve your finances. Here's a quick checklist of things you can look at today.

    Focus on paying off your debt. Debt can hold you back from making progress with your overall financial well-being. Aside from cutting expenses, there are tools that can help you pay off debt faster like balance transfer credit cards and debt counseling.

    Earning extra income can give you breathing room. If finances are tight, earning some extra money to supplement your income can make a huge difference. A new job is one option to consider, but if you're not ready to make a big change or already retired, a part-time side job could be a better choice.

    Cut your expenses. It sounds painful and so not fun, but it doesn't have to be. Take a look at your biggest expenses because that's where you'll probably find the biggest savings. For example, auto insurance rates have been soaring so shopping around for a new insurance company can be the fastest way to cut your bill. Also, look for ways to cut your grocery bill (despite rising inflation).

