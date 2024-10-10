11 Costco Products To Buy if You Only Have $100

It can be challenging to save money on groceries, especially when shopping at a bulk retailer like Costco. But there are ways to get through your local store and still get out with a good amount of food for under $100.
There are times when Costco isn’t good for staples that you don’t need in bulk, such as spices or condiments.
But the store has you covered for other staples like milk. The Kirkland Signature 2% reduced fat milk comes in a gallon and is easy to pick up when shopping at the retailer.
5. Kirkland Signature Variety Pack Lunch Meat
Price: $16.37
Deli meat can be expensive if you are trying to satisfy different taste buds with multiple options, but the Kirkland Signature variety pack meat has three different choices to give you some variety without breaking the bank.
The pack comes with sliced chicken breast, ham, and roast beef, with each package containing 14 ounces of meat.
6. Kirkland Signature Butter Croissants
Price: $7.01
Croissants aren’t just for breakfast. You can get a dozen Kirkland Signature Butter Croissants and use them in different ways, such as a tasty sandwich for lunch with the deli meat you purchased.
