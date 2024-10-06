10 Hidden Gems You Don’t Need a Passport to Discover

St. Thomas is the gorgeous gateway to the U.S. Virgin Islands. Charlotte Amalie is the capital, known for its duty-free shopping and historic architecture and sites. However, the friendly people, Caribbean-perfect beaches, and yummy cuisine make this island truly special.
Magens Bay is a must-see with its perfect sandy beach. Direct flights into Cyril E. King Airport arrive frequently from major East Coast airports.
Just a short ferry ride from St. Thomas, St. John seduces visitors with unspoiled natural beauty and a chill vibe. Much of the island is covered by a national park, which has hiking, amazing (and uncrowded) beaches, and world-class snorkeling spots like Trunk Bay.
The annual St. John Celebration promises a small but mighty carnival experience in late June and early July. Make sure to order the lobster at Morgan’s Mango.
3. St. Croix
St. Croix is the largest U.S. Virgin Island with many historic attractions, notably the Christiansted National Historic District. Snorkelers can't miss Buck Island Reef National Monument. Rum fans must tour the Cruzan Rum Distillery.
Of course, there are stunning beaches, great food, and a culture of warm hospitality. Dine like a local at La Reine Chicken Shack. Fly into Henry Rohlsen Airport from East Coast airports.
Far away in the Pacific, Guam stuns with amazing beaches and natural beauty. Visiting Fish Eye Marine Park and hiking to Pagat Cave are must-do experiences. Tumon Bay is the island's happening spot for shopping and nightlife when you're done enjoying the beach and jungle.
Guam is also a hub for eclectic dining and ancient, colonial, and WWII history. Fly into Antonio B. Won Pat International Airport from Hawaii.
5. Northern Mariana Islands
Saipan, Tinian, and Rota are the main islands in this territory. Saipan is the biggest, where outdoor activities abound; Micro Beach is a popular spot. Adventurous souls should explore the Grotto (an underwater cave!). Take in history at Banzai Cliff and Suicide Cliff.
Tinian and Rota both have world-class diving and a great vibe. Fly into Saipan International Airport; there are direct flights from Guam.
6. Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico is a beach-lover and foodie's paradise. Its heart is the colorful Old San Juan, which has amazing architecture, delicious restaurants, and a thriving nightlife scene. Outside of the city, hike in El Yunque National Forest (complete with waterfalls) and go surfing in Rincon.
Kayaking the bioluminescent bay in Vieques should be on your bucket list. There are plenty of flights from major U.S. cities to Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport.
Hawaii is a dream destination for practically everyone, thanks to its stunning scenery, perfect climate, island hospitality, and so much more! On Oahu, visit iconic Waikiki Beach and Pearl Harbor. On Maui, explore the famous Road to Hana and Haleakalā National Park.
The Big Island has active volcanoes at Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park and beautiful, rare black sand beaches at Punalu'u. Fly into Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.
8. Alaska
Alaska is famed for its wilderness, mountains, and wildlife. Denali National Park is home to North America's highest peak, so don’t miss it! A trip to Fairbanks to see the Northern Lights is a must, as is a cruise through Glacier Bay National Park.
Fly into Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport or Fairbanks International Airport; both have flights from major U.S. airports.
9. American Samoa
American Samoa is a laid-back tropical paradise (no mass tourism here!) with pristine beaches, mountains, and proud Samoan culture. Tutuila, the main island, is home to Pago Pago, a cute harbor town.
Visit the national park for hiking and wildlife viewing, and check out the dreamy beaches of Ofu. Attend a traditional Samoan fiafia to meet the locals. Fly into Pago Pago International Airport; there are flights from Hawaii.
The Florida Keys are famous for their laid-back vibe. Have cocktails on Duval Street in Key West, visit the Hemingway House (and see the cats), and join the throngs for sunset at Mallory Square. In Key Largo, snorkelers and divers must see John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park.
Fly into Key West International Airport or Miami International Airport and drive down the breathtaking Overseas Highway.
Bottom line
You don’t need a passport to have exciting adventures in exotic locales around the world. You have your pick of exciting destinations where you can have singular experiences not found anywhere else.
Just be sure to plan your travel budget accordingly when you step up your travel game so you can enjoy everything each place has to offer without worrying about your bank account. A little planning goes a long way.
