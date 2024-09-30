10 Most Valuable Figurines That Could Make You Richer

Figurines are often considered tchotchkes, and rarely regarded as high-dollar collector’s items. But there’s actually quite a market for them in the resale world.

In fact, the figurine market was valued at an estimated $7.2 billion in 2024, stirring up more interest in your old items than you might think.

Whether you’re scanning your local antique mall or thrift shop to make extra money on collector’s items or have a few lying around at home, here are 10 valuable figurines that could be worth more than you think.

1. Precious Moments Original 21 Collection

bevari_0/Courtesy of eBay

Over the decades, Precious Moments has released a seemingly endless list of figurines and art, some of which are worth a pretty penny. Full collections in great condition are normally worth the most.

The Original 21 Collection from 1979 is said to be worth up to $15,000 if you own them all. Individual figurines from this collection – which includes “Love Is Kind” and “He Careth For You” – can be worth between $200 and $800 each.

2. Hummel Apple Tree Boy & Apple Tree Girl

lindatalty/Courtesy of eBay

Maria Innocentia Hummel was a Franciscan nun and artist whose drawings inspired a figurine collection including the Apple Tree Boy and Apple Tree Girl.

If you have both, you may make more cash selling them as a pair. In 2012, 32-inch versions of the pair were listed on Etsy for 10,000 euros, and a 6-inch set is currently on eBay for $1,800.

3. Meissen A Pair Of Lovers With A Bird Cage

Courtesy of The Metropolitan Museum of Art

Early Meissen works are some of the most consistently expensive figurines on the resell market.

A Pair of Lovers With A Bird Cage is a five-inch piece depicting a man and a woman in an embrace, with the man’s left hand resting on a bird cage. This rare piece is currently valued between $40,000 and $60,000.

4. Lomonosov Porcelain Factory Middle Eastern Woman

Courtesy of Heritage Auctions

Lomonosov figurines can be sold for a good chunk of change if you happen to have any lying around.

The Lomonosov Porcelain Factory Middle Eastern Woman is about nine inches tall and depicts a woman wearing traditional Middle Eastern garb. This particular piece sold at auction in 2009 for $26,290.

5. French Ormolu and Samson Porcelain Figurine

Courtesy of Christie's

The French Ormolu and Samson Porcelain Figurine was crafted in the late 19th century and depicts a little girl standing, dressed in butter yellow. She is surrounded by a canopy with budding flowers on it.

This particular piece sold at auction for about $5,850 in 2007.

6. Royal Copenhagen Porcelain Pekingese Figurine

i.sell.my.art.collection/Courtesy of eBay

If you happen to have a rare Royal Copenhagen Porcelain Pekingese Figurine in good condition, you might be able to acquire it for over $1,000.

This piece was crafted in the 1920s. One is currently listed on eBay for $1,090, and one in excellent condition is up for auction for $1,200.

7. Russian Porcelain Figurine Gardner "Catcher of Fleas" XIX

onlyone-2007/Courtesy of eBay

Some of the figurine designs that sell for a lot of money are quirky enough that they don’t even seem beautiful. Take the Russian Porcelain Gardner “Catcher of Fleas” for example.

This piece is a one-of-a-kind item depicting a man grooming a boy’s hair. It is currently listed in excellent condition on eBay for $115,000.

8. Meissen Shepherd and Shepherdess

Design Style More/Courtesy of eBay

Meissen’s rare Shepherd and Shepherdess figurines come separately and are both worth a few thousand each, depending on their condition. But as a pair? The hand-painted porcelain figurines can be worth the price of a new SUV when sold together.

The pair are currently listed on eBay for $38,902.49.

9. Staffordshire Style Cat Figurines

Madelena Antiques/Courtesy of eBay

A vibrant-colored base lays at the feet of the beige cats with caramel spots on the Staffordshire Style Cat Figurines. These mini statues stand just under 9 inches and are pretty rare.

If you have one (or more) somewhere in your home, you should consider selling them. You can grab a pair of these beautiful cats for $4,250.52 online or another white cat version for $699.

10. Meissen Great Bustard Model

Courtesy of Christie's

The Great Bustard is a one-of-a-kind Meissen depicting a bird of the same name. It was made with a clear glaze in the early 1730s. This piece was created as one of many for the king’s Japanese palace and is in less-than-mint condition.

It is currently on display but was sold at auction in 2015 for a whopping $1,071,209.

Bottom line

Looking for ways to make extra money online ? Check out your old box of collectibles or your family’s belongings for small figurines.

Something you find at home or elsewhere could make you a surprising amount of money.

