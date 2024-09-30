10 Most Valuable Figurines That Could Make You Richer

Open in App
    Figurines are often considered tchotchkes, and rarely regarded as high-dollar collector’s items. But there’s actually quite a market for them in the resale world.

    In fact, the figurine market was valued at an estimated $7.2 billion in 2024, stirring up more interest in your old items than you might think.

    Whether you’re scanning your local antique mall or thrift shop to make extra money on collector’s items or have a few lying around at home, here are 10 valuable figurines that could be worth more than you think.

    1. Precious Moments Original 21 Collection

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E4O7Y_0voca2aT00 bevari_0/Courtesy of eBay

    Over the decades, Precious Moments has released a seemingly endless list of figurines and art, some of which are worth a pretty penny. Full collections in great condition are normally worth the most.

    The Original 21 Collection from 1979 is said to be worth up to $15,000 if you own them all. Individual figurines from this collection – which includes “Love Is Kind” and “He Careth For You” – can be worth between $200 and $800 each.

    2. Hummel Apple Tree Boy & Apple Tree Girl

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G19pX_0voca2aT00 lindatalty/Courtesy of eBay

    Maria Innocentia Hummel was a Franciscan nun and artist whose drawings inspired a figurine collection including the Apple Tree Boy and Apple Tree Girl.

    If you have both, you may make more cash selling them as a pair. In 2012, 32-inch versions of the pair were listed on Etsy for 10,000 euros, and a 6-inch set is currently on eBay for $1,800.

    3. Meissen A Pair Of Lovers With A Bird Cage

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10M7mT_0voca2aT00 Courtesy of The Metropolitan Museum of Art

    Early Meissen works are some of the most consistently expensive figurines on the resell market.

    A Pair of Lovers With A Bird Cage is a five-inch piece depicting a man and a woman in an embrace, with the man’s left hand resting on a bird cage. This rare piece is currently valued between $40,000 and $60,000.

    4. Lomonosov Porcelain Factory Middle Eastern Woman

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V3Ir4_0voca2aT00 Courtesy of Heritage Auctions

    Lomonosov figurines can be sold for a good chunk of change if you happen to have any lying around.

    The Lomonosov Porcelain Factory Middle Eastern Woman is about nine inches tall and depicts a woman wearing traditional Middle Eastern garb. This particular piece sold at auction in 2009 for $26,290.

    5. French Ormolu and Samson Porcelain Figurine

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22MMMQ_0voca2aT00 Courtesy of Christie's

    The French Ormolu and Samson Porcelain Figurine was crafted in the late 19th century and depicts a little girl standing, dressed in butter yellow. She is surrounded by a canopy with budding flowers on it.

    This particular piece sold at auction for about $5,850 in 2007.

    6. Royal Copenhagen Porcelain Pekingese Figurine

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rfQx2_0voca2aT00 i.sell.my.art.collection/Courtesy of eBay

    If you happen to have a rare Royal Copenhagen Porcelain Pekingese Figurine in good condition, you might be able to acquire it for over $1,000.

    This piece was crafted in the 1920s. One is currently listed on eBay for $1,090, and one in excellent condition is up for auction for $1,200.

    7. Russian Porcelain Figurine Gardner "Catcher of Fleas" XIX

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tbrm2_0voca2aT00 onlyone-2007/Courtesy of eBay

    Some of the figurine designs that sell for a lot of money are quirky enough that they don’t even seem beautiful. Take the Russian Porcelain Gardner “Catcher of Fleas” for example.

    This piece is a one-of-a-kind item depicting a man grooming a boy’s hair. It is currently listed in excellent condition on eBay for $115,000.

    8. Meissen Shepherd and Shepherdess

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wHk1X_0voca2aT00 Design Style More/Courtesy of eBay

    Meissen’s rare Shepherd and Shepherdess figurines come separately and are both worth a few thousand each, depending on their condition. But as a pair? The hand-painted porcelain figurines can be worth the price of a new SUV when sold together.

    The pair are currently listed on eBay for $38,902.49.

    9. Staffordshire Style Cat Figurines

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P3E6K_0voca2aT00 Madelena Antiques/Courtesy of eBay

    A vibrant-colored base lays at the feet of the beige cats with caramel spots on the Staffordshire Style Cat Figurines. These mini statues stand just under 9 inches and are pretty rare.

    If you have one (or more) somewhere in your home, you should consider selling them. You can grab a pair of these beautiful cats for $4,250.52 online or another white cat version for $699.

    10. Meissen Great Bustard Model

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BXBde_0voca2aT00 Courtesy of Christie's

    The Great Bustard is a one-of-a-kind Meissen depicting a bird of the same name. It was made with a clear glaze in the early 1730s. This piece was created as one of many for the king’s Japanese palace and is in less-than-mint condition.

    It is currently on display but was sold at auction in 2015 for a whopping $1,071,209.

    Bottom line

    Looking for ways to make extra money online ? Check out your old box of collectibles or your family’s belongings for small figurines.

    Something you find at home or elsewhere could make you a surprising amount of money.

    Money tips that can work for everyone

    No matter what your bank account balance is, there's always an opportunity to optimize and improve your finances. Here's a quick checklist of things you can look at today.

    Focus on paying off your debt. Debt can hold you back from making progress with your overall financial well-being. Aside from cutting expenses, there are tools that can help you pay off debt faster like balance transfer credit cards and debt counseling.

    Earning extra income can give you breathing room. If finances are tight, earning some extra money to supplement your income can make a huge difference. A new job is one option to consider, but if you're not ready to make a big change or already retired, a part-time side job could be a better choice.

    Cut your expenses. It sounds painful and so not fun, but it doesn't have to be. Take a look at your biggest expenses because that's where you'll probably find the biggest savings. For example, auto insurance rates have been soaring so shopping around for a new insurance company can be the fastest way to cut your bill. Also, look for ways to cut your grocery bill (despite rising inflation).

    Comments / 9
    Add a Comment
    Elaine
    20h ago
    all are ugly
    not sorry
    1d ago
    "richer" I can find a penny in the street and I would be richer
    View all comments
