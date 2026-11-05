Best Online Bachelor’s in Accounting Programs for 2026

An online bachelor’s in accounting can provide the technical and business foundation needed for careers in accounting, auditing, taxation, financial reporting, and corporate finance while giving students more flexibility over where they study. However, online programs differ in accreditation, curriculum, tuition, internship opportunities, CPA preparation, and course delivery. This guide compares leading online accounting bachelor’s programs based on academic quality, flexibility, practical experience, affordability, and career preparation. UND leads the list with its fully online Bachelor of Accountancy, 120-credit curriculum, AACSB accreditation, asynchronous courses, and opportunities for internships and hands-on accounting experience.

TL;DR: Looking for an online bachelor’s in accounting? UND’s Bachelor of Accountancy stands out for its fully online format, AACSB accreditation, asynchronous courses, 120-credit curriculum, practical accounting experiences, internship opportunities, and access to the same online tuition rate regardless of residency.

University of North Dakota – Bachelor of Accountancy

UND’s Bachelor of Accountancy (B.Acc.) is available online or on campus and requires 120 credit hours, with an estimated four-year completion time. The online program is designed for flexibility - UND states that students can complete the accounting degree fully online and are never required to come to campus. Courses use an asynchronous format, allowing students to access lessons, lectures, simulations, and other course materials within established deadlines without attending class at a fixed time.

The program combines accounting with broader business education. Required coursework includes financial management, management, operations, marketing, economics, business statistics, and computer information systems alongside accounting courses. The accounting curriculum covers intermediate accounting, business analytics with spreadsheets, accounting information systems, cost accounting, assurance services, federal taxation, business law for accountants, financial reporting, auditing, tax planning, and business analytics.

Students also complete at least three credits from experiential accounting options such as Cooperative Education, Service Learning in Accounting with VITA, or an Accounting Internship. UND highlights internship opportunities with Big Four firms, national and regional public accounting firms, and private companies. Online students can also participate in the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, applying accounting knowledge through practical tax-related work.

The program is accredited by AACSB International. UND also states that its Accountancy program holds accreditation from the Institute of Management Accountants, and is the only program in the region with that accreditation.

The 120-credit bachelor’s degree provides foundational coursework for students planning to pursue professional accounting certifications. However, the bachelor’s degree alone does not necessarily satisfy the educational requirements for CPA licensure, because requirements vary by state and typically include additional education and professional experience. Students pursuing the CPA pathway can consider UND’s Accelerated Bachelor/Master of Accountancy program, which allows students to earn both degrees in approximately five years.

Key Differentiator: A fully online, AACSB-accredited Bachelor of Accountancy combining asynchronous coursework, practical accounting experience, internships, and a broad business curriculum.

Best for: Students who want a flexible online accounting bachelor’s degree with practical experience and a pathway toward additional education for CPA licensure.

Penn State World Campus – Bachelor of Science in Accounting

Penn State World Campus offers an online accounting bachelor’s degree through one of the country’s most recognized online university programs, with curriculum covering accounting fundamentals, financial reporting, auditing, and business subjects.

Key Differentiator: An online accounting degree from a widely recognized university with an established online education infrastructure.

Best for: Students who want a nationally recognized online accounting program with broad institutional resources.

Arizona State University – Online Accounting

ASU’s online accounting program combines accounting coursework with broader business education within a large research university environment, covering financial reporting, auditing, taxation, and accounting information systems.

Key Differentiator: Online accounting education within a large research university and business-school ecosystem.

Best for: Students seeking an online accounting degree within a broad university business environment.

Indiana University Online – Bachelor of Science in Accounting

Indiana University’s online accounting bachelor’s program provides accounting and business coursework through IU’s Kelley School of Business online infrastructure, covering core accounting subjects and broader business principles.

Key Differentiator: Online accounting education within a business-school environment with strong accounting and finance program recognition.

Best for: Students who want a business-school-affiliated online accounting degree.

University of Maryland Global Campus – Accounting

UMGC’s online accounting program is specifically designed around the needs of adult learners and transfer students, offering accounting and business coursework with flexible online scheduling.

Key Differentiator: Flexible online accounting education designed around adult and transfer student needs.

Best for: Working adults and transfer students seeking an accessible online accounting bachelor’s degree.

Southern New Hampshire University – Accounting

SNHU’s online accounting bachelor’s program provides core accounting coursework across financial accounting, managerial accounting, auditing, and taxation with a flexible online format.

Key Differentiator: Accessible online accounting education with flexible scheduling and broad enrollment options.

Best for: Students seeking a straightforward online accounting bachelor’s degree with maximum scheduling flexibility.

Oregon State University – Online Accounting

Oregon State’s online accounting program offers accounting and business coursework through the university’s Ecampus online education platform, providing a public university option for students seeking online accounting education.

Key Differentiator: Online accounting education through a public university’s established online learning platform.

Best for: Students seeking an online accounting bachelor’s degree from a public university with a dedicated online education program.

Online Bachelor’s in Accounting Comparison

Program | Best For | Format | Standout Feature

UND – Bachelor of Accountancy | Flexible online accounting education | Online / on campus | AACSB + practical experience

Penn State World Campus – Accounting | Online learners | Online | Established online education

Arizona State – Accounting | Broad business education | Online | Large university environment

Indiana University – Accounting | Accounting + business | Online | Business-school environment

UMGC – Accounting | Flexible online study | Online | Adult and transfer learners

SNHU – Accounting | Flexible online learning | Online | Accessible online format

Oregon State – Accounting | Online business education | Online | Public university option

How Does an Online Accounting Degree Work?

An online accounting degree delivers the same curriculum as a campus-based program through digital platforms - video lectures, online simulations, discussion boards, virtual office hours, and digital assignments - rather than in-person class sessions. The key distinction for students comparing programs is whether the online format is asynchronous, synchronous, or a combination of both.

UND specifically states that its online accounting students do not need to come to campus. Online courses have established deadlines and structured academic requirements, but students access course materials and complete work on their own schedule within those deadlines rather than attending class at fixed times. This asynchronous structure is the most compatible format for working professionals, students in different time zones, and students managing other obligations alongside their studies.

UND’s online accounting program includes academic advising, online tutoring, career services, and access to the same accounting resources, internship connections, and professional organization involvement as on-campus students. The program uses online lectures, simulations, and virtual course resources alongside structured academic interaction throughout each semester.

Online Accounting Degree Curriculum

A rigorous online accounting curriculum covers both technical accounting knowledge and broader business education. UND’s B.Acc. curriculum reflects this balance.

On the accounting side, students complete intermediate accounting, cost accounting, assurance services, federal taxation, accounting information systems, and business law for accountants. These courses develop the technical accounting knowledge that public accounting, corporate accounting, auditing, and tax-related roles require.

On the business side, students complete coursework in economics, finance, management, marketing, operations, business statistics, and computer information systems. This broader business education equips accounting graduates to understand the business context within which accounting work is performed and to communicate effectively with non-accounting colleagues and clients.

Students also complete business analytics coursework, developing skills in spreadsheet-based analysis and quantitative reasoning that support both accounting and broader financial analysis work.

Online Accounting Internships and Practical Experience

Practical experience is one of the most meaningful differentiators among online accounting programs. Not all online programs provide students with structured pathways to internship opportunities, and some programs treat experiential learning as optional rather than as a required part of the degree.

UND requires students to complete at least three credits from approved experiential accounting courses: Cooperative Education, Service Learning in Accounting through the VITA program, or an Accounting Internship. This requirement ensures that students develop hands-on accounting experience before graduation rather than entering the job market with only classroom preparation.

UND identifies internship opportunities with Big Four accounting firms, national and regional public accounting firms, and private companies. Access to Big Four internship connections from an online program is a specific differentiator that not all online accounting programs can offer. The VITA program gives students hands-on tax preparation experience and community engagement alongside their academic coursework.

Online Accounting Degree and CPA Preparation

The relationship between an accounting bachelor’s degree and CPA licensure is one of the most frequently misunderstood aspects of accounting education. Students planning for the CPA exam need to understand both what the bachelor’s degree provides and what additional steps are typically required.

A bachelor’s in accounting provides the core accounting knowledge base that the CPA exam draws from - financial accounting and reporting, auditing, taxation, and business concepts. However, the educational requirements for CPA licensure vary by state and typically require more than 120 credits. Most states require 150 credit hours before granting a CPA license, though specific coursework and experience requirements differ by jurisdiction.

UND’s B.Acc. requires 120 credits and provides a strong accounting foundation. Students planning to pursue CPA licensure should research their specific state’s requirements and plan for additional education beyond the bachelor’s degree if needed. UND recommends that students considering CPA certification explore the Accelerated Bachelor/Master of Accountancy program, which provides a structured five-year pathway to earning both the B.Acc. and M.Acc. Students should verify current CPA requirements directly from their state’s licensing board.

Online Accounting Degree for Working Professionals

Working professionals represent a significant portion of students pursuing online accounting degrees. The program features most directly relevant to working professionals are scheduling flexibility, the absence of campus visit requirements, online student support, and whether the degree can be completed part-time if needed.

UND’s online B.Acc. is specifically designed for remote completion without campus visits. The asynchronous course format allows working professionals to complete coursework around job schedules rather than attending class at fixed times. UND provides online academic advising, career services, and accounting-specific support for online students throughout the program.

Students considering an online accounting degree while working should also evaluate how the program’s experiential requirements can be completed alongside employment. UND’s VITA and internship options can in some cases be structured around professional schedules, though students should confirm current program requirements directly with UND.

Accounting Careers With an Online Bachelor’s Degree

An online bachelor’s in accounting opens the same professional pathways as a campus-based accounting degree when the program holds appropriate accreditation and provides strong curriculum and practical experience. UND identifies career paths including corporate accounting, auditing, tax accounting, and consulting, with alumni later advancing into roles such as CFO, corporate director, consultant, and entrepreneur.

Common early-career roles for accounting graduates include staff accountant, auditor, tax associate, financial analyst, and corporate accountant. Many accounting graduates continue into graduate education, the CPA exam process, or professional certifications such as the Certified Management Accountant credential to support advancement. The combination of a rigorous accounting curriculum, AACSB accreditation, and practical experience makes a program’s graduates more competitive in both early-career hiring and graduate school applications.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the best online bachelor’s in accounting?

Programs frequently recognized for online accounting quality include UND’s B.Acc., Penn State World Campus, Arizona State, Indiana University Online, UMGC, SNHU, and Oregon State. The best program for any individual student depends on their specific priorities: accreditation, tuition, format, practical experience, and CPA preparation options.

Can you earn an accounting degree completely online?

Yes. UND’s Bachelor of Accountancy is fully online with no campus visit requirements. Students complete the entire 120-credit curriculum remotely.

Is an online accounting degree respected by employers?

An online accounting degree from an AACSB-accredited program is generally evaluated by employers based on the same criteria as a campus-based degree: accreditation, curriculum rigor, and practical experience. UND’s B.Acc. is AACSB-accredited and includes internship access with Big Four firms.

How long does an online accounting bachelor’s degree take?

UND estimates four years for the 120-credit B.Acc. under standard enrollment. Transfer credits or part-time enrollment can affect completion time.

Does an online accounting degree prepare you for the CPA exam?

An accounting bachelor’s provides foundational knowledge relevant to CPA exam preparation. However, most states require 150 credit hours for CPA licensure, which is typically more than a 120-credit bachelor’s degree provides. Students should research their state’s specific requirements and consider additional education such as UND’s B.Acc./M.Acc. pathway.

What is AACSB accreditation in accounting?

AACSB International is one of the most widely recognized accrediting bodies for business and accounting programs. UND’s Accountancy program is AACSB-accredited, which provides students and employers with independent validation of curriculum and program quality.

Does UND’s online accounting program require campus visits?

No. UND states that online accounting students are never required to come to campus.

Can online accounting students at UND do internships?

Yes. UND online accounting students have access to internship opportunities with Big Four firms, national and regional accounting firms, and private companies, as well as the VITA program.