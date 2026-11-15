CARSON, Calif.–Darius Fulghum went into Diego Pacheco’s (26-1, 19 KOs) hometown as the betting underdog and scored a huge upset unanimous decision victory live on TNT Sports.

The judges saw this one 115-112 x2 and 114-113 for Fulghum (16-1-1, 13 KOs), who told everyone who would listen that he would pull off the victory.

In the opening round, both fighters used a ton of feints, but it was Fulghum who was on the front foot, applying pressure. Both fighters threw left jabs, but nothing significant landed throughout the round.

Fulghum opened up his offense in the second round, seeing openings to land his right hands. Pacheco grabbed when appropriate and landed a few right hands off the clinches. It was still a figuring-it-out round for both fighters.

In the third round, Fulghum continued to pump his left jab, which led to a cut opening up under Pacheco’s right eye. Fulghum controlled the pace with his jab and made Pacheco fight his fight. Pacheco came roaring back in the fourth round with big overhand rights, but just as the momentum was on his side, Fulghum made things uncomfortable with front-foot pressure and his left jab.

In the fifth round, Fulghum was taking it to Pacheco, ripping shots to the body. When Pacheco landed a big right hand, Fulghum came right back with a three-punch combination. Fulghum was the smaller fighter but looked like the stronger one in this round.

Fulghum dominated throughout the sixth round, but in the last 20 seconds, Pacheco landed a big right hand and followed it with another that rocked Fulghum. Although Fulghum came back with a combination of his own, Pacheco got the better of the exchanges.

The seventh round was a close one, as both fighters had their moments, and the end of the round mostly consisted of them holding. They both used this round to take a breather, although Pacheco’s left eye began to swell from the Fulghum jabs.

Pacheco went into the eighth round with a burst of energy, taking the fight to Fulghum. That was the story for most of the round, and when he landed an overhand right, he buzzed Fulghum, who quickly held him. Fulghum kept holding until the end of the round.

Photo Credit: Zacharia Delgado / Matchroom Boxing

In the ninth, after several warnings for hitting the back of the head, Fulghum was deducted a point for hitting Pacheco on the back of the head toward the middle of the round. This woke up Fulghum, and he attacked Pacheco with his left jab and overhand right. Pacheco fired back, but it made for a close round.

It was another close round in the tenth as Fulghum and Pacheco exchanged huge right hands, but neither would go down. The crowd at the Dignity Health Sports Park was on their feet by the end of the round. In the championship rounds, Fulghum and Pacheco went at it, with both landing significant shots. It felt like Fulghum had the momentum, but Pacheco’s shots were more eye-catching.

ANTHONY OLASCUAGA GOES TO WAR-RETAINS WBO FLYWEIGHT TITLE

Anthony Olascuaga (13-1, 9 KOs) went to war with Yuberjen Martinez (7-1, 7 KOs) to retain his WBO flyweight title. The judges saw this one 115-112 x2 and 114-113 for Olascuaga, who came up big at the end of the fight to secure the unanimous decision victory.

In the opening round, Olascuaga used speed and accuracy to land hard left and right hooks to the body. Martinez tried to keep up with Olascuaga by throwing his punches between shots, but Olascuaga got the better of the exchanges.

In the second round, Martinez appeared to have hurt Olascuaga as he landed eight consecutive punches, but then Olascuaga returned with a huge right hand that hurt Martinez. Then, toward the end of the round, Olascuaga landed another big right hand that hurt Martinez, but he made it to the end of the round.

The third round was more toe-to-toe action as Olascuaga would not let up with his offense, but Martinez landed flush combinations between punches that would force Olascuaga to reset at times.

Carson, California : Anthony Olascuaga vs Yuberjen Martinez Fight Night November 14, 2026 Photographed by Zachariah Delgado Matchroom Boxing

Fight

Martinez continued to take clean shots from Olascuaga but kept moving forward. Martinez would land a four-punch combination, but then Olascuaga would return with a combination of his own.

The fifth round belonged to Martinez, who did great work on the inside, busting up Olascuaga’s body. There were moments when Olascuaga swung wildly and missed, which opened things up more for Martinez on the inside. Martinez continued to win the small battles in the ring, as his inside work scored points, while Olascuaga landed effectively but not enough throughout the round.

In the seventh round, Olascuaga came roaring back and buzzed Martinez a few times while Martinez was on the ropes. Although Olascuaga saw success, it felt like Martinez was dictating the pace and action for most of the round. It was another nip-and-tuck round as both fighters had their moments throughout the eighth.

In the ninth round, Martinez let his foot off the gas a bit and was doing just enough to keep Olascuaga at bay. With Martinez taking the round off, it gave Olascuaga the opportunity to land his combinations.

After it appeared both fighters had already given it their all, they came out firing back and forth until the end of the tenth round. Round 11 was all Olascuaga, and in the final round, with less than 15 seconds remaining, Olascuaga landed a right hand that sent Martinez crashing down. He beat the count and finished the fight on his feet, but did not come away with the decision.

DIEGO PACHECO VS DARIUS FULGHUM UNDERCARD RESULT

Carson, California : Charlie Sheehy vs Jose Matias Romero Fight Night November 14, 2026 Photographed by Zachariah Delgado Matchroom Boxing

Fight

Lightweight Charlie Sheehy (14-0, 8 KOs) had a tough fight against Jose Matias Romero (31-5-1, 11 KOs), but in the end, Sheehy came out with a unanimous decision victory. All three judges scored it 100-90 for Sheehy. Romero was a late replacement for Gabe Flores Jr. and proved to be every bit the durable veteran most expected him to be. Sheehy looked good for the most part, but there were moments when he took his foot off the gas and allowed Romero to have big moments.

David Adeleye (15-2, 13 KOs) scored an early knockdown but couldn’t put Alexander Flores (21-7-1, 19 KOs) away as the fight reached the final bell. All three judges scored this one 100-89 for Adeleye. It wasn’t a great fight, and the crowd let them have it as the boo birds rang throughout the fight.

Zaquin Moses (9-0, 4 KOs) earns a fourth-round TKO victory over Manuel Valentine Lerma (5-3-1). Moses’ right hook to the body was devastating today, and his right jab was sharp. This was the best performance I’ve seen from him so far in his young career.

Nishant Dev (8-0, 6 KOs) and Sona Akale (10-6, 5 KOs) went toe-to-toe before Dev earned a TKO victory. It was an action-packed three rounds that drew a loud reaction from the fans in attendance.

Frank Espinoza (6-0, 6 KOs) made quick work of Abisai Torres (5-3-2, 1 KO), stopping him in the second round of their fight. Espinoza is definitely a guy to put on your radar as a guy to watch in 2027.

Although he started a little slow, Federico Pacheco Jr. (12-0, 8 KOs) would later pick up the pace, score two knockdowns, and secure a fifth-round TKO over Jack May (11-2, 10 KOs) to kick things off in Carson.

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