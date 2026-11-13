We officially have a main event on Saturday night, as super middleweights Diego Pacheco and Darius Fulghum hit the scales earlier today at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

The Matchroom Boxing fight card will be streamed live on TNT Sports in the U.S. and on DAZN worldwide. Pacheco (26-0, 19 KOs) is the heavy favorite to win, but Fulghum (15-1-1, 13 KOs) says he is being overlooked and knows what’s at stake. Will we see the best of Fulghum on Saturday, leading to a big upset, or will Pacheco handle his business and become the WBA mandatory contender?

DIEGO PACHECO VS DARIUS FULGHUM WEIGH-IN RESULTS

Diego Pacheco (168 lbs.) vs. Darius Fulghum (167.7 lbs.)

Anthony Olascuaga (112 lbs.) vs. Yuberjen Martínez (111.1 lbs.) For Olascuaga’s WBO world flyweight title

Charlie Sheehy (135 lbs.) vs. Jose Matias Romero (134.9 lbs.)

David Adeleye (235.1 lbs.) vs. Alexander Flores (264 lbs.)

DIEGO PACHECO VS DARIUS FULGHUM BETTING ODDS

Per BETUS, Diego Pacheco is the favorite at -900 and Darius Fulghum is the underdog at +450.

Diego Pacheco: TKO/KO +140; Decision -140

Draw: +2000

Darius Fulghum: TKO/KO +1800; Decision +1100

DIEGO PACHECO VS DARIUS FULGHUM DATE, START TIME

Date: Saturday, November 14

Saturday, November 14 Start time: 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT

8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT Main event ringwalks (approx): 11:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. PT

These timings could change due to the length of the undercard fights.

WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM DIEGO PACHECO VS DARIUS FULGHUM?

U.S.: TNT Sports

TNT Sports UK: DAZN

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