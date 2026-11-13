After recently signing with Zuffa Boxing, WBC middleweight champion Carlos Adames returns to the ring on Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to face Gerome Warburton live on Paramount+.

On Friday, both Adames (25-1-1, 18 KOs) and Warburton (18-2-2, 2 KOs) came in right at the contract weight of 165 pounds, making this main event official. Adames is a heavy betting favorite and is expected to stop Warburton before the end of the final round. Following this fight, Adames will face two mandatory fights if he wants to keep his WBC middleweight title. Let’s see how he looks on Saturday, as this will be his second fight of 2026.

CARLOS ADAMES VS GEROME WARBURTON WEIGH-IN RESULTS

Carlos Adames (25-1-1, 18 KOs) — 165.0 lbs. vs. Gerome Warburton (18-2-2, 2 KOs) — 165.0 lbs. (165 lbs. Contract Weight)

Jason Moloney (29-4, 20 KOs) — 117.5 lbs. vs. Andres Teran (19-2, 14 KOs) — 119.5 lbs.

Bruno Surace (26-1-2, 5 KOs) — 168.0 lbs. vs. Kamil Bednarek (17-0, 10 KOs) — 167.0 lbs.

Rayan Awaji (Pro Debut) – 144.0 lbs. vs. Sudais Lubega (0-4) – 145.5 lbs. (145.5 Contract Weight)

Jakhongir Zokirov (2-0, 2 KOs) — 260.0 lbs. vs. Brandon Colantonio (8-2, 1 KO) — 230.0 lbs.

Radzhab Butaev (16-2, 1 NC, 12 KOs) — 160.0 lbs. vs. Alexander Castro (15-2, 12 KOs) — 158.5 lbs.

Abdulaziz Alotaibi (Pro Debut) – 124.0 lbs. vs. Ezra Ssaili (5-1-1, 3 KOs) *Ssaili will weigh in later today*

Ivan Ortiz (13-0-2, 9 KOs) — 135.0 lbs. vs. Dariial Kuchmenov (10-0, 8 KOs) — 134.5 lbs.

Tullo Boymatov (1-0, 1 KO) — 174.5 lbs. vs. Moro Kanla (10-1, 9 KOs) — 174.0 lbs.

CARLOS ADAMES VS GEROME WARBURTON BETTING ODDS

Per BETUS, Carlos Adames is the favorite at -5000, and Gerome Warburton is the underdog at +1600.

Carlos Adames: TKO/KO -950; Decision +650

Draw: +2800

Gerome Warburton: TKO/KO +2800; Decision +1800

CARLOS ADAMES VS GEROME WARBURTON DATE, START TIME

Date: Saturday, November 14

Saturday, November 14 Start time: 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT

11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT Main event ringwalks (approx): 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT

These timings could change based on the length of the undercard fights.

WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM CARLOS ADAMES VS GEROME WARBURTON?

U.S.: Paramount+

Paramount+ UK: Sky Sports

The post Zuffa Boxing 13: Carlos Adames vs Gerome Warburton Weigh-In Results & Betting Odds appeared first on Fights Around The World.