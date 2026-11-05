Chris Billam-Smith vs Chev Clarke: Who Wins This Cruiserweight Main Event At Zuffa Boxing 12?

What’s at stake for Chris Billam-Smith when he faces Chev Clarke on Saturday on the latest Zuffa Boxing card?

The two will face off at the Copper Box arena in London, England, with the bout airing on Paramount+ in the States and Sky Sports in the U.K.

Let’s look at what you should know.

Chris Billam-Smith in The Running For Jai Opetaia

Outside of Shakur Stevenson, who departed Zuffa Boxing without fighting, cruiserweight champ Jai Opetaia is the most relevant world-class fighter they have signed. Billam-Smith (22-2, 14 KOs) has been a very solid fighter throughout his career. Oversized for the cruiserweight division, he looks more like a heavyweight than a cruiserweight. He derailed the career of Lawrence Okolie to revive his own in 2023.

A theme has started to emerge with Billam-Smith. He beats the guys who are not the best but has struggled against the top guys. For example, two years ago, he lost to Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez. He has since followed that with wins over Brandon Glanton and Ryan Rozicki. The Rozicki bout was a “Fight of the Year” contender, and Glanton is a mutual opponent of Opetaia.

Cruiserweight lacks depth and compelling names. Billam-Smith is both an action fighter and someone many have heard of (at least in the U.K.). A win here puts him in the mix to land an Opetaia fight at some point.

Now or Never For Chev

Clarke (12-2, 9 KOs) looked to be Britain’s standout coming out of the 2020 Olympics. Then he lost, and lost again. Clarke is 35 and no longer a prospect; it is simply now or never. He is fully capable of beating Billam-Smith, with one caveat: these are the types of fights where he has struggled as a pro. Can he turn the corner in this bout?

What Do The Odds And Eye Test Say?

Billam-Smith is a sizable favorite. The eye test says for good reason, but I wonder whether damage from previous fights might start to show in Billam-Smith, who is a high-impact fighter. Clarke just hasn’t shown his potential at this level, but when he is on, he looks more impressive than Billam-Smith. Not unlike all the fights this week, it is interesting.

What To Watch on The Undercard?

Zach Parker vs. Umar Dzambekov

A great light heavyweight bout. Parker has a case to argue that he outpointed Joshua Buatsi, while Dzambekov earned a “Knockout of the Year” contender. It pits two interesting fighters who might not get a push from a traditional promoter in a competitive bout.

Denzel Bentley vs. Shane Mosley Jr.

What a great fight. Bentley holds (or held) a middleweight title; I am unsure of the current status of that, but he is a world-champion-level fighter, and Mosley Jr. has consistently improved throughout his career. They both do similar things, stand in the mid-range looking to exchange, and are a little trickier to hit than you might think.

A great fight, and I give a slight edge to Mosley Jr.

Da’Mazion Vanhouter, Lucas Roehrig and Kayla Allen

The most promising American heavyweight prospect, Vanhouter, will return to the undercard. He is someone to watch.

In terms of up-and-coming cruiserweights, Roehrig is at the top of my list, and Allen is the first woman to sign with Zuffa, so it will be interesting to see how she is moved and the talent that compelled the entity to sign her.

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