WWE Crown Jewel 2026: Live Stream, Full Match Card, Date & Start Time

Although there have been discussions about moving WWE Crown Jewel 2026 out of Saudi Arabia, a decision was made only to change the venue from an open-air venue to a closed venue.

With Crown Jewel now officially happening, the actual Crown Jewel matches are interesting, and the storylines that follow them into the event can take on another layer. Also, Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes having a Last Man Standing match should be the end of their story so they can move on to new, fresh rivalries.

The WWE tag team title match between The Vision and Penta & Je’Von Evans doesn’t appear to be anything more than an interim match for the champs until they get a new storyline. Hopefully, layers are added at Saturday’s event to avoid becoming an event that is a detour from what WWE has going on in their regular schedule.

WWE CROWN JEWEL 2026 DATE, START TIME

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Start time: 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT

WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS WWE CROWN JEWEL 2026?

U.S.: ESPN App

ESPN App U.K.: Netflix

WWE CROWN JEWEL 2026 MATCH CARD

Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn for the Men’s Crown Jewel Championship

Liv Morgan vs. Chelsea Green for the Women’s Crown Jewel Championship

Last Man Standing Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton

Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton WWE Tag Team Title Match: Penta and Je’Von Evans vs. The Vision (c)

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