Vasiliy Lomachenko Signs Multi-Year Partnership With Top Rank & Launches Loma Power Promotions

After making an appearance at the last WBO convention and more recently at Navarrete vs. Foster, Vasiliy Lomachenko is officially back, as announced by Top Rank on Thursday.

The 38-year-old Lomachenko (18-3, 12 KOs) has signed a multi-year partnership with Top Rank while launching Loma Power Promotions. Lomachenko will campaign at super featherweight, which he hasn’t fought at since December 2017. According to Lance Pugmire of Boxing Scene, the plan is for him to return on February 13 against Charly Suarez. Ultimately, the mega fight will be Lomachenko fighting for the undisputed super featherweight title. But first, Lomachenko needed to get this deal done and lock in his next fight.

Here is what Lomachenko said in a Top Rank press release: “God works in mysterious ways. I thought I would never step back into the ring again as a boxer. But our Lord Jesus Christ had other plans for me. I’m happy to be living this boxing life once again. I’m grateful to everyone who is once again part of this journey.

“Special respect and gratitude to Egis, who, despite my firm belief that my boxing career was over, never stopped believing that we would step into the ring again. He put in a tremendous amount of work and effort to get us back in the race.”

Now that this deal has been announced, expect Top Rank to finalize the details of Lomachenko’s first fight and make that announcement before the end of the year. Can Lomachenko, at 38, still be competitive in a division run by much younger fighters? Only time will tell, but if he can be successful in February or whenever he fights Suarez, a showdown with unified champion O’Shaquie Foster would be highly anticipated.

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