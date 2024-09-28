Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Fightful

    WWE NXT Live Event Results From Davenport, FL (9/27): Giulia Faces Wren Sinclair

    By Corey Brennan,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Ilja Dragunov Receives Standing Ovation After Match With Gunther At WWE Live Event On 9/28
    Fightful1 day ago
    NXT Level Up Results (9/27): Sol Ruca, Dani Palmer, Channing Lorenzo, And More In Action
    Fightful2 days ago
    WWE Live Event Results From Huntsville, AL (9/29): Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker, The Bloodline In Action
    Fightful13 hours ago
    Lio Rush Wins The 2024 RevPro British J Cup
    Fightful1 day ago
    Ricochet: My Role In WWE Was To Take The Moves From The People, That Was Always My Role
    Fightful1 day ago
    SCU (Frankie Kazarian And Scorpio Sky) To Reunite For First Time Since 2020 At Prestige Roseland 9
    Fightful1 day ago
    Rohit Raju Announced For Maple Leaf Pro Forged In Excellence
    Fightful19 hours ago
    WWE NXT's Tatum Paxley And Javier Bernal Get Married
    Fightful1 day ago
    Randy Orton Plays Peacemaker Between Kevin Owens And Cody Rhodes On WWE SmackDown
    Fightful2 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Matt Taven: AEW Hasn't Yet Scratched The Story Between The Undisputed Kingdom And The Young Bucks
    Fightful2 days ago
    Triple H And Bianca Belair Meet CM Punk's Dog Larry Backstage During This Week's WWE RAW
    Fightful2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy