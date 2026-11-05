🚚 Fife, WA Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Solid Openings

Fife’s warehouses and logistics hubs are busy right now, and a few local employers are hiring for hands-on and leadership roles. If you like keeping things moving and organized, these are worth a look.

Employer: Northwest Ambulance

Northwest Ambulance Location: Fife, WA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00/hour

Keep the ambulance fleet ready to roll by managing uniforms, medical supplies, and basic vehicle upkeep. This role is great if you’re detail-focused, like fast-paced work, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with up to 5% match, PTO, and uniforms provided).

Employer: Chinook Building Envelope Services

Location: Fife, WA

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: $32.00/hour (about 40 hours/week)

Help run day-to-day warehouse operations, from inventory and shipping to coordinating drivers and field crews. This is a good fit if you’re bilingual English/Spanish, have warehouse or logistics experience, and want solid benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, ESOP, PTO).

Employer: Service Steel Aerospace

Location: Fife, WA (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead sourcing and supplier strategy for aerospace metals at a long-standing global distributor. Ideal if you have 5–8 years in procurement/strategic sourcing, strong negotiation skills, and want a role that blends supply chain strategy with cross-team collaboration, plus full benefits and 401(k) with up to 4% match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.