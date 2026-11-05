🍽️ Several Fife, WA Hospitality Jobs With Weekly Pay

Fife’s hospitality scene is steady right now, with hotels and quick-service spots looking for friendly, reliable people. If you like helping guests and don’t mind staying busy, these are worth a look.

Employer: Extended Stay Hotels

Extended Stay Hotels Location: Fife, WA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $20.00/hour

Front desk role helping guests check in/out, answer phones, and keep the lobby and breakfast area tidy. Weekly pay, hotel perks, and a mix of customer service and light cleaning make this a solid fit if you like variety and talking with people.

Employer: Extended Stay Hotels

Extended Stay Hotels Location: Fife, WA

Type: Part-time, Overnight (11pm–7am)

Pay: $21.00/hour

Overnight position that combines front desk support with laundry and light cleaning. Good if you’re a night owl who wants weekly pay, quieter guest interactions, and steady hours while the rest of the city sleeps.

Employer: Subway® (Franchise)

Location: Fife, WA (multiple restaurants in the area)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead several Subway locations, train and coach managers, and drive sales and staffing plans. Best for someone with 3–5 years of restaurant management who’s ready to step up to multi-store leadership.

If something here feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—interviews are where you really find out if it’s a match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.