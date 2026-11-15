Oct 29, 2026; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Adam Gaudette (81) and goaltender Yaroslav Askarov (30) celebrate after the game against the Vancouver Canucks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

Adam Gaudette and Zack Ostapchuk set a franchise record with goals six seconds apart, and Mason Marchment scored the deciding goal in the fifth round of the shootout as the San Jose Sharks rallied from an early 3-1 deficit to defeat the Utah Mammoth 6-5 on Saturday night in Salt Lake City.

Dmitry Orlov scored a goal and added three assists, Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and rookie defenseman Eric Pohlkamp scored his first NHL goal for San Jose. Yaroslav Askarov made 27 saves for the Sharks.

Zac Jones scored twice, Kailer Yamamoto recorded three assists, and Mikhail Sergachev had a goal and an assist for Utah. Jack McBain and Barrett Hayton also scored for the Mammoth, who lost their fifth straight game (0-3-2). Clayton Keller added two assists, and Karel Vejmelka stopped 16 shots.

Utah took a 1-0 lead at 2:15 of the first period when Jones finished an odd-man rush with a tap-in inside the left post off a cross-ice pass from Yamamoto.

Sergachev made it 2-0 midway through the period with a power-play goal, ripping a wrist shot from the top of the slot past a screen by Hayton in front of the crease for his sixth goal of the season.

Toffoli cut the deficit to 2-1 with a power-play goal, jamming in the rebound of his own shot inside the left post for his sixth of the season.

Sixty-five seconds later, Jones, who had scored four goals in his previous 116 NHL games, extended Utah's lead to 3-1 with a slap shot from 40 feet off a feed from Anders Lee. It was Jones' first career two-goal game.

San Jose tied the game early in the second period with two goals six seconds apart. Gaudette scored on the power play at 3:07, deflecting a shot from Orlov into the net. Ostapchuk followed with a snap shot from the left circle off the ensuing faceoff.

The goals broke the Sharks' franchise record for the fastest two goals, surpassing the previous mark of seven seconds set by Larry DePalma and Dave Snuggerud against Buffalo on Nov. 5, 1992, and matched by Radim Simek and Jeffrey Viel on Dec. 28, 2021.

Utah regained the lead at 4-3 on a one-timer by McBain from the right circle, but Pohlkamp tied it at 5:23 of the third period with a wrist shot from the top of the right circle.

The Sharks took a 5-4 lead with 5:43 remaining when Orlov's shot from the left point knuckled past Vejmelka's glove. Hayton tied it with a power-play goal with 3:38 left, setting the stage for Marchment's shootout winner, a wrist shot around Vejmelka's right skate.

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

Goalie Daniil Tarasov, Red Wings end Tampa Bay's home streak

Simon Holmstrom's first hat trick powers Islanders past Ducks

Brady Tkachuk leads Panthers past Blues on special night for his father