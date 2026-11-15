Nov 14, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) dribbles the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves guard LaMelo Ball (1) plays defense in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Norman Powell scored 24 points on 10-for-19 shooting, and the Chicago Bulls came away with a 117-106 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night in Minneapolis.

Matas Buzelis added 18 points and nine rebounds for Chicago. Buddy Hield and Tre Jones scored 16 points apiece off the bench. Josh Giddey contributed eight points and led the team with five assists along with eight rebounds.

The Bulls, who started the season 1-9, have now won consecutive games for the first time this season, doing so on back-to-back nights in road games.

Ayo Dosunmu scored 24 points on 10-for-16 field goal efficiency for Minnesota, which saw its five-game winning streak come to an end. LaMelo Ball added 19 points despite making only 7 of 25 shots from the field, and Jaden McDaniels finished with 18 points.

Nuggets 116, Pelicans 108

Nikola Jokic had 26 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds to help visiting Denver earn a victory over reeling New Orleans.

Jamal Murray added 23 points and nine assists and Christian Braun scored 17 points for Denver, which won its fourth game in five outings. Cameron Johnson had 12 points and Aaron Gordon finished with 11 for the Nuggets, who won despite shooting just 25% (4-for-16) on 3-point attempts.

Zion Williamson's 24 points led New Orleans, followed by Saddiq Bey's 16. Jordan Poole had 14 and Jeremiah Fears and Jaron Pierre Jr. scored 13 apiece for the Pelicans, who lost their sixth straight game. Herbert Jones and Derik Queen scored 10 points apiece in the loss.

Cavaliers 127, Mavericks 117

Tyrese Proctor led a revamped starting lineup with a career-high 24 points and his first career triple-double as Cleveland ended a difficult travel day with a home victory over Dallas.

Fellow starters Mario Hezonja (22 points), Maleek Thomas (20), Thomas Bryant (19) and Jaylon Tyson (18) also came up big for the Cavaliers, who began the day in Miami, boarded a three-hour flight to Cleveland in the late morning and then rested four regular starters on the second night of a back-to-back.

Kyrie Irving scored a game-high 34 points for Dallas, which lost its second straight game to open a three-game road trip.

Grizzlies 129, Nets 110

Cedric Coward finished with 23 points and 12 rebounds, and Taylor Hendricks scored a career-high 22 off the bench as Memphis snapped a four-game home losing streak with a 129-110 win over visiting Brooklyn.

Memphis, playing without several starters, also got 19 points from Javon Small, 17 from Cam Spencer, and 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists from Cam Boozer. The Grizzlies by as many as 20 points in the second quarter before taking a 71-54 advantage into halftime.

Julius Randle paced Brooklyn with 22 points, and Day'Ron Sharpe finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Noah Clowney contributed 15 points, and Danny Wolf scored 14.

Heat 137, Pistons 117

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists as Miami beat visiting Detroit for its fourth straight victory.

Klay Thompson scored 26 points with six 3-pointers and Bam Adebayo added 20 points for Miami, which moved over .500 for the first time this season at 7-6. Davion Mitchell had 15 points and nine assists, and Andrew Wiggins chipped in 10 points.

Pistons star Cade Cunningham tallied 33 points and eight assists after scoring a career-high 52 points in a 144-140 double-overtime victory over the Washington Wizards on Thursday. Kevin Huerter scored 20 points off the bench for Detroit, which shot 40.2% (39 of 97) from the field and 32.4% (11 of 34) from 3-point range.

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

Heat down Pistons for 4th straight win to move above .500

Grizzlies snap 4-game home skid with win over Nets

Bulls win second straight, halt Timberwolves' 5-game streak