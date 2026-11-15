Nov 14, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Chris Marshall (6) catches a pass for a touchdown as South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Judge Collier (8) defends during the second quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

KJ Jackson threw two touchdown passes, Joker Johnson had two interceptions, including a 63-yard pick-six, and Arkansas routed No. 17 South Carolina 34-6 on Saturday night in Fayetteville, Ark.

The Razorbacks (4-6, 2-5 Southeastern Conference), who snapped a 10-game home losing streak in conference play, capitalized on four turnovers to win for the first time in three games.

Jackson completed 15 of 24 passes for 188 yards and added 46 rushing yards on 10 carries as Arkansas scored its most points in a conference game this season.

Any long-shot hopes the Gamecocks (6-4, 4-4) had of making the College Football Playoff took a hit as they played without dual-threat quarterback LaNorris Sellers. Sellers was questionable with an ankle injury, leaving the starting job to Cutter Woods for his second career start.

Woods completed 24 of 43 passes for 271 yards and three interceptions.

South Carolina, which saw its four-game winning streak snapped, also was without star wide receiver Nyck Harbor, who was ruled out Friday.

The teams traded scoreless possessions before Woods found Mazeo Bennett Jr. for a 51-yard gain deep into Arkansas territory. However, Malik Orsan missed a 33-yard field goal wide right with 2:01 left in the first quarter.

The Razorbacks responded with a strong drive of their own. Jackson led Arkansas 67 yards in 11 plays before Max Gilbert opened the scoring with a 31-yard field goal at 12:31.

Arkansas extended its lead as Jackson directed an 82-yard drive in 11 plays, including a 13-yard run to the South Carolina 23. On the next snap, Jackson fired a back-shoulder pass to Chris Marshall, who hauled it in for a 10-0 advantage with 4:10 remaining in the first half.

The Razorbacks scored on their third consecutive possession when Jackson connected with Antonio Jordan for a 28-yard touchdown at 1:12, giving Arkansas a 17-0 halftime lead.

Jabree Coleman scored South Carolina's only touchdown on a 3-yard run, but the Gamecocks failed on a two-point conversion to make it 17-6 midway through the third quarter. Johnson answered by returning his first interception 63 yards for a touchdown at 4:22.

After Gilbert added a 30-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter, Sutton Smith's 7-yard touchdown run with less than two minutes remaining accounted for the final points.

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

Stanford upends Virginia Tech, halts 15-game ACC road skid

Dylan Raiola (4 TDs), No. 16 Oregon stay hot, cruise past Michigan

No. 5 Notre Dame knocks off Boston College for 11th straight time