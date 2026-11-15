Nov 14, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) hands the ball off to Texas Longhorns running back Raleek Brown (0) during the second half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Arch Manning found Raleek Brown for a 4-yard screen-pass touchdown with two seconds remaining to lift No. 6 Texas to a wild 22-21 win over No. 21 LSU on Saturday in a pivotal Southeastern Conference matchup in Baton Rouge, La.

Manning engineered the game-winning drive that began at the Texas 42 with 2:19 remaining. The two-point conversion attempt failed, but the march helped him shrug off a miserable showing to that point as Manning finished 19 of 35 for 174 yards and three interceptions.

Texas was limited to just 273 yards of total offense in the win, which keeps the Longhorns (8-2, 5-2 SEC) in College Football Playoff position and marks their fifth victory over a ranked opponent this season.

Dilin Jones rushed for 125 yards and a 44-yard touchdown for LSU (6-4, 3-4), which is poised to fall in the CFP rankings after back-to-back home losses. Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt passed for 244 yards and two touchdowns but also threw three interceptions, all to Texas' Jelani McDonald. Two of McDonald's interceptions came in the end zone.

Texas took the opening kickoff and drove 75 yards in 11 plays, capped by Manning's 1-yard touchdown run at the 10:31 mark of the first quarter.

The Tigers responded with a 13-play, 75-yard drive. Leavitt found Jackson Harris for a 10-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 7-7 with 5:16 remaining in the first quarter.

Five minutes into the second quarter, Ty Benefield intercepted Manning and returned the ball 31 yards to the Texas 7-yard line. Leavitt then found Harris again, this time for a 9-yard touchdown pass that put LSU ahead 14-7 with 9:17 remaining in the half.

Texas answered with a 12-play, 50-yard drive that resulted in a 42-yard field goal by Gianni Spetic, cutting the deficit to 14-10 with 3:22 remaining before halftime.

Leavitt threw for 173 yards in the first half, more than twice Manning's 82.

Jones extended LSU's lead with a 44-yard touchdown run with 5:52 remaining in the third quarter, making it 21-10.

Texas responded with Spetic's second field goal, a 41-yarder with 1:35 left in the third quarter. He added a third, from 50 yards, at the 11:37 mark of the fourth to pull the Longhorns within 21-16.

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

Maddux Madsen, Rasean Jones propel No. 24 Boise St. over Oregon St.

Arch Manning redeems himself with late TD to lift No. 6 Texas past No. 21 LSU

Arkansas ends 10-game home SEC skid, stuns No. 17 South Carolina