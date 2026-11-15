Oct 23, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal head coach Tavita Pritchard looks on during the third quarter against the NC State Wolfpack at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Micah Ford rushed for 149 yards and three touchdowns to help Stanford earn a 40-22 win over Virginia Tech in an ACC game Saturday night in Blacksburg, Va.

Stanford entered the game with the longest road losing streak in the FBS at 15 games.

Davis Warren passed for 203 yards for the Cardinal (5-5, 3-4), who have won three of their past four games.

Jeffrey Overton Jr. rushed for 107 yards on 19 carries and scored a touchdown for the Hokies (6-4, 3-4), who have lost two straight. Virginia Tech quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer completed 17 of 34 passes for 270 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions.

Grunkemeyer was intercepted twice in the first quarter by Charlie Eckhardt, who also forced a fumble in the first half as the Cardinal built a 24-7 lead.

After Grunkemeyer's second interception, Stanford went 78 yards in six plays and took a 7-0 lead on a 16-yard touchdown run by Warren with 2:33 left in the first quarter.

The Cardinal got the ball back early in the second quarter and marched 69 yards in 10 plays, extending the lead to 14-0 when Ford scored on a 3-yard run, his ninth touchdown of the season.

Eckhardt then punched the ball out of Que'Sean Brown's hands, and Jay Green recovered at the Virginia Tech 29-yard line.

Ford scored four plays later on a 5-yard run to make it 21-0 Stanford with 7:40 left in the first half.

The Hokies responded with a 13-play, 75-yard drive, capped by Overton's 2-yard touchdown run that cut the deficit to 21-7 with 1:53 remaining in the half.

Stanford had time to add to its lead before halftime, and Emmet Kenney converted a 31-yard field goal with 10 seconds left to make it 24-7.

Virginia Tech went for it on fourth-and-5 from its own 31, and Grunkemeyer connected with Davion Brown for a 69-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 24-14 with 6:15 left in the third quarter.

Kenney kicked a 46-yard field goal with 36 seconds left in the third quarter to make it 27-14, then added a 49-yarder with 11:58 remaining to extend Stanford's lead to 30-14.

Ford scored his third touchdown of the game on a 2-yard run with 8:27 left, pushing the Cardinal's advantage to 37-14.

Brown caught a 9-yard touchdown pass with 6:14 remaining, and the Hokies converted the 2-point attempt to make it 37-22.

Kenney capped the scoring with his fourth field goal, a 23-yarder with 3:35 remaining.

--Field Level Media

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