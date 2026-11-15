Nov 14, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) defends Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists as the Miami Heat beat the visiting Detroit Pistons 137-117 on Saturday night for their fourth straight victory.

Klay Thompson scored 26 points with six 3-pointers and Bam Adebayo added 20 points for Miami, which moved over .500 for the first time this season at 7-6. Davion Mitchell had 15 points and nine assists, and Andrew Wiggins chipped in 10 points.

Pistons star Cade Cunningham tallied 33 points and eight assists after scoring a career-high 52 points in a 144-140 double-overtime victory over the Washington Wizards on Thursday.

Kevin Huerter scored 20 points off the bench for Detroit, which shot 40.2% (39 of 97) from the field and 32.4% (11 of 34) from 3-point range. Ausar Thompson and Daniss Jenkins had 10 points apiece and Duncan Robinson scored 10 first-half points before exiting the game with left thigh soreness.

Miami recorded a season-high 14 blocked shots with 10 steals.

The Heat led by as many as 19 early in the fourth quarter before Detroit cut the deficit to 112-100 with 5:22 remaining.

Antetokounmpo, Thompson and Mitchell each hit 3-pointers over a 57-second span to secure the victory.

Antetokounmpo was 13-of-17 shooting from the field with three blocks for Miami, which shot 50.6% (44 of 87) from the field and 39% (16 of 41) from beyond the arc.

Detroit shot 57.1% (12 of 21) from the field in the first quarter and held a 39-37 advantage at the end of the period.

The Heat turned up the defensive pressure and outscored the Pistons 31-21 in the second quarter. Detroit was held to 24.1% (7 of 29) shooting from the field, including 1 of 10 from 3-point range for the period.

Antetokounmpo scored 19 points in the first half to help put Miami ahead 68-60 at the break.

Miami used an 18-6 run to move ahead 99-82 with 1:45 left in the third quarter and carried a 103-86 lead into the fourth.

The Heat played without guard Pelle Larsson, who missed his second straight game due to illness.

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

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Tyrese Proctor has first triple-double as Cavs rest starters, top Mavs