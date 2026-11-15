undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
Heat down Pistons for 4th straight win to move above .500
By Field Level Media,4 days ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists as the Miami Heat beat the visiting Detroit Pistons 137-117 on Saturday night for their fourth straight victory.
Klay Thompson scored 26 points with six 3-pointers and Bam Adebayo added 20 points for Miami, which moved over .500 for the first time this season at 7-6. Davion Mitchell had 15 points and nine assists, and Andrew Wiggins chipped in 10 points.
Pistons star Cade Cunningham tallied 33 points and eight assists after scoring a career-high 52 points in a 144-140 double-overtime victory over the Washington Wizards on Thursday.
Kevin Huerter scored 20 points off the bench for Detroit, which shot 40.2% (39 of 97) from the field and 32.4% (11 of 34) from 3-point range. Ausar Thompson and Daniss Jenkins had 10 points apiece and Duncan Robinson scored 10 first-half points before exiting the game with left thigh soreness.
Miami recorded a season-high 14 blocked shots with 10 steals.
The Heat led by as many as 19 early in the fourth quarter before Detroit cut the deficit to 112-100 with 5:22 remaining.
Antetokounmpo, Thompson and Mitchell each hit 3-pointers over a 57-second span to secure the victory.
Antetokounmpo was 13-of-17 shooting from the field with three blocks for Miami, which shot 50.6% (44 of 87) from the field and 39% (16 of 41) from beyond the arc.
Detroit shot 57.1% (12 of 21) from the field in the first quarter and held a 39-37 advantage at the end of the period.
The Heat turned up the defensive pressure and outscored the Pistons 31-21 in the second quarter. Detroit was held to 24.1% (7 of 29) shooting from the field, including 1 of 10 from 3-point range for the period.
Antetokounmpo scored 19 points in the first half to help put Miami ahead 68-60 at the break.
Miami used an 18-6 run to move ahead 99-82 with 1:45 left in the third quarter and carried a 103-86 lead into the fourth.
The Heat played without guard Pelle Larsson, who missed his second straight game due to illness.
--Field Level Media
Further Reading
Grizzlies snap 4-game home skid with win over Nets
Bulls win second straight, halt Timberwolves' five-game streak
Tyrese Proctor has first triple-double as Cavs rest starters, top Mavs