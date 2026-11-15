Nov 14, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars quarterback Bear Bachmeier (47) runs the ball into the end zone for a first half touchdown against the Baylor Bears at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Bear Bachmeier rushed for three touchdowns and threw another to lead No. 10 BYU to a 28-7 victory over Baylor on Saturday night in Provo, Utah.

The Cougars (8-2, 5-2 Big 12) rushed for 189 yards, their most against a Big 12 opponent this season. Bachmeier led the way with 54 yards on 15 carries and finished with 158 total yards of offense. LJ Martin had 49 yards on six carries but did not play in the second half after suffering an apparent ankle injury just before halftime.

DJ Lagway threw for 159 yards and a touchdown with one interception for Baylor. The Bears (6-4, 4-3) surrendered three sacks and managed just 79 rushing yards as their two-game winning streak ended.

Baylor struggled to contain BYU's rushing attack in the first half. The Cougars piled up 150 yards and three touchdowns on the ground before halftime, averaging 5.0 yards per carry.

Bachmeier accounted for all three first-half scores, putting the Cougars on the board with an 8-yard run at 9:14 of the first quarter, then capped a 12-play, 86-yard drive with a 5-yard keeper with 10 seconds remaining in the quarter. He extended BYU's lead to 21-0 late in the second quarter with a 1-yard plunge to finish an 18-play, 96-yard drive.

Baylor managed just 87 yards of total offense through the first three quarters. The Bears averaged 2.7 yards per play and recorded only seven first downs during that span.

Lagway finally got Baylor on the scoreboard with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Matthew Klopfenstein with 11:18 remaining.

Bachmeier tossed a 23-yard scoring pass to Jojo Phillips to make it 28-7 with 6:43 left. Cannon DeVries set up the touchdown with a 44-yard punt return to the Baylor 26-yard line.

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

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