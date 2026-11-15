Nov 14, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New Jersey Devils right wing Timo Meier (28) celebrates after scoring a goal during the second period against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Nico Hischier scored the eventual game-winner as the New Jersey Devils topped the host Washington Capitals 7-4 on Saturday night.

Evan Rodrigues scored twice; Jesper Boqvist, Lenni Hameenaho and Connor Brown each scored and added two assists as the Devils won for the seventh time in eight games (7-1-0) and improved to 11-2-0 over their last 13.

Timo Meier also scored, and Luke Hughes added three assists.

Connor Hellebuyck made 43 saves to improve to 7-0-0 this season.

Ryan Leonard scored and added an assist; Pierre-Luc Dubois, Anthony Beauvillier, and Ilya Protas also tallied for the Capitals, who have dropped back-to-back games.

Cole Hutson contributed three assists, and Charlie Lindgren stopped 26 shots in the loss.

Hischier gave New Jersey a 5-3 lead 56 seconds into the third, short-handed, redirecting a Brown cross-crease feed past Lindgren.

Washington pulled to within one 26 seconds later on a power play as Protas one-timed a Hutson pass past Hellebuyck.

New Jersey restored its two-goal lead as the rebound off Rodrigues' shot deflected off Capitals defenseman Timothy Liljegren and past Lindgren at 3:18 of the third.

Rodrigues added his second into an empty net with 3:15 remaining in the third.

The Devils scored two straight second-period goals to take a 4-3 lead into the third.

Boqvist tied it 3-3 at 10:33, putting home the rebound off Hameenaho's shot.

Meier gave New Jersey their first lead of the night, jamming home his own rebound on a power play at 16:18.

New Jersey and Washington exchanged 14 shots on goal apiece as the Capitals took a 3-2 lead into the first intermission.

Washington opened the scoring at 5:13 as Dubois snapped home the rebound off Jakob Chychrun's point shot.

Hameenaho responded for the Devils 3:02 later, one-timing a Cody Glass cross-ice feed glove-side past Lindgren.

The Caps retook the lead at 14:34, as Leonard one-timed a Dylan Strome pass past a screened Hellebuyck.

Brown tied it 2-2 on a power play at 17:08 as Jesper Bratt's pass went off Brown's skate and past Lindgren.

Washington took a 3-2 lead at 18:40 of the opening frame as Beauvillier knocked in a loose puck following a scramble in front of Hellebuyck.

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

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Denver Barkey scores twice as Flyers edge Blue Jackets

Brady Tkachuk leads Panthers past Blues on special night for his father