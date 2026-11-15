Nov 14, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Minnesota Wild right wing Ryan Hartman (38) scores a goal past Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) during the second period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

The visiting Minnesota Wild extended their point streak to 11 games and won their eighth straight on the road, cruising past the Boston Bruins 6-2 on Saturday night.

Ryan Hartman and Danila Yurov each scored twice, Blake Coleman had a goal and two assists, and goaltender Jesper Wallstedt had 30 saves for the Wild.

Following their multi-point efforts, Quinn Hughes (one goal, one assist) and Kirill Kaprizov (two assists) have recorded points during each game of the Wild's 9-0-2 run.

David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist, Fraser Minten also scored and Jeremy Swayman made 19 stops for the Bruins, who have lost back-to-back games since a four-game win streak.

The Wild were outshot 32-25 despite six power plays.

Minnesota defenseman Brock Faber (one assist, plus-4 rating in 24:29 of ice time) made his regular-season debut after recovering from a skull fracture sustained when a puck hit him in the ear in the preseason.

Hartman opened the scoring just seconds after a Wild power play expired at 6:54 into the first period, making a top-shelf snipe from the bottom of the left circle off Coleman's feed from behind the goal line.

Two goals in 1:07 early in the middle frame helped Minnesota take command with a 3-0 lead. Fifty-three seconds in, Hughes spun from the right circle into open space near the center point and beat Swayman with a long wrist shot through traffic.

Coleman added to the Wild's lead at the 2:00 mark, teeing up a one-timer from the high slot that bounced off a defender and slipped past Swayman.

Minten got the hosts on the board with a power-play tally at 8:45, as Pastrnak set him up for a quick shot from the bottom of the left circle.

Swayman stopped Massachusetts native Matt Boldy short-handed right before Boston scored, but the Bruins could not seize the momentum as Hartman scored his second on a transition feed from Kaprizov just 1:15 later, halfway through the game.

In the third, Pastrnak brought the Bruins back within 4-2 when he kicked Nikita Zadorov's pass out of the corner to himself and whipped home a shot from the right dot.

Yurov turned the momentum back in Minnesota's favor and made it a three-goal game again at 6:15, tapping the puck into an open side of the net after receiving Yakov Trenin's cross-ice pass on the odd-man rush.

An empty-netter from Yurov with 4:39 to play capped the scoring.

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

Devils pour in seven goals in road win over Capitals

Jamie Benn reaches 1,000-point milestone as Stars blank Sabres

Mark Scheifele makes history as Jets rally, top Blackhawks in shootout