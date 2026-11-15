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Ryan Hartman, Danila Yurov score twice as Wild cruise past Bruins
By Field Level Media,4 days ago
The visiting Minnesota Wild extended their point streak to 11 games and won their eighth straight on the road, cruising past the Boston Bruins 6-2 on Saturday night.
Ryan Hartman and Danila Yurov each scored twice, Blake Coleman had a goal and two assists, and goaltender Jesper Wallstedt had 30 saves for the Wild.
Following their multi-point efforts, Quinn Hughes (one goal, one assist) and Kirill Kaprizov (two assists) have recorded points during each game of the Wild's 9-0-2 run.
David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist, Fraser Minten also scored and Jeremy Swayman made 19 stops for the Bruins, who have lost back-to-back games since a four-game win streak.
The Wild were outshot 32-25 despite six power plays.
Minnesota defenseman Brock Faber (one assist, plus-4 rating in 24:29 of ice time) made his regular-season debut after recovering from a skull fracture sustained when a puck hit him in the ear in the preseason.
Hartman opened the scoring just seconds after a Wild power play expired at 6:54 into the first period, making a top-shelf snipe from the bottom of the left circle off Coleman's feed from behind the goal line.
Two goals in 1:07 early in the middle frame helped Minnesota take command with a 3-0 lead. Fifty-three seconds in, Hughes spun from the right circle into open space near the center point and beat Swayman with a long wrist shot through traffic.
Coleman added to the Wild's lead at the 2:00 mark, teeing up a one-timer from the high slot that bounced off a defender and slipped past Swayman.
Minten got the hosts on the board with a power-play tally at 8:45, as Pastrnak set him up for a quick shot from the bottom of the left circle.
Swayman stopped Massachusetts native Matt Boldy short-handed right before Boston scored, but the Bruins could not seize the momentum as Hartman scored his second on a transition feed from Kaprizov just 1:15 later, halfway through the game.
In the third, Pastrnak brought the Bruins back within 4-2 when he kicked Nikita Zadorov's pass out of the corner to himself and whipped home a shot from the right dot.
Yurov turned the momentum back in Minnesota's favor and made it a three-goal game again at 6:15, tapping the puck into an open side of the net after receiving Yakov Trenin's cross-ice pass on the odd-man rush.
An empty-netter from Yurov with 4:39 to play capped the scoring.
--Field Level Media
Further Reading
Devils pour in seven goals in road win over Capitals
Jamie Benn reaches 1,000-point milestone as Stars blank Sabres
Mark Scheifele makes history as Jets rally, top Blackhawks in shootout