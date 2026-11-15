Nov 14, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Ottawa Senators right wing Claude Giroux (28) scoies a goal against Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Sergei Murashov (1) during the second period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Claude Giroux scored the go-ahead goal on a breakaway late in the second period, fueling the visiting Ottawa Senators to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.

Michael Amadio collected a goal and an assist and Tim Stutzle added his team-leading 11th tally for the Senators, who extended their season-high point streak to five games (4-0-1).

Defenseman Thomas Chabot scored into an empty net and Linus Ullmark made 16 saves to improve to 9-1-0 on the season.

Tommy Novak scored his team-leading eighth goal with eight seconds remaining in the first period for the Penguins, who have lost six of their last eight games (2-5-1).

Rookie Sergei Murashov turned aside 30 shots with three-time Stanley Cup-winning goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury in attendance. Fleury joined Larry Murphy, Jim Rutherford and Jack McGregor with inductions into the team's Hall of Fame Class of 2026 prior to the game.

Pittsburgh nearly opened the scoring on several quality chances in the first period. Egor Chinakhov hit the post on a breakaway, Ullmark made a pad save on Rickard Rakell while down in the crease, and Novak had an apparent goal overturned following a successful Ottawa challenge for offside.

Novak would not be denied, however, after converting a 2-on-1 rush following a backhanded feed from Chinakhov. Novak's goal was his fifth in his last seven games.

Amadio took advantage of a turnover by Connor Dewar and quickly wired a shot from the slot past Murashov to forge a 1-1 tie at 8:41 of the second period. The goal was Amadio's seventh of the season and fourth in his last six games.

Ben Kindel's attempted pass caromed off a skate, leading to a Giroux breakaway and he converted a backhander to give Ottawa a 2-1 lead with 3:48 remaining in the second period.

Stutzle gave Ottawa a 3-1 lead at 14:18 of the third period, scoring from one knee on a wrist shot from the left circle that slipped past Murashov.

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

Devon Levi, Oilers hand Leafs sixth straight loss in shutout

Denver Barkey scores twice as Flyers edge Blue Jackets

Brady Tkachuk leads Panthers past Blues on special night for his father