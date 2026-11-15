Nov 14, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Edmonton Oilers goalie Devon Levi (27) makes a save against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Evan Bouchard scored and Devon Levi made 19 saves for his first NHL shutout as the visiting Edmonton Oilers blanked the Toronto Maple Leafs 1-0 on Saturday.

Bouchard broke the deadlock 15:34 into the second period. Easton Cowan mishandled the puck in his defensive zone, allowing Connor McDavid to take it away and flip it to Bouchard at the point. Bouchard's booming slap shot made its way through traffic and into the net.

McDavid extended his point streak to 21 games to start the season with the assist. Bouchard scored his 12th goal of the season as the Oilers won their fourth straight game.

Anthony Stolarz made 22 saves for Toronto in his first back-to-back starts of the season. The Maple Leafs lost their sixth straight game and have been shut out twice in the span of a week.

The Maple Leafs had several chances to open the scoring in the first period. William Nylander struck the post in the early going, and Ryan Tverberg missed multiple opportunities to score his first NHL goal.

John Tavares had a deflected goal disallowed 1:00 into the third period off Nylander's lobbed shot from the point. After a lengthy video review, Tavares' stick was ruled to be narrowly above the crossbar at the point of contact.

Chris Tanev returned to the Maple Leafs' lineup after missing one game. Morgan Rielly (lower-body injury) had his status upgraded to day-to-day but remained scratched.

Toronto's Brandon Duhaime and Edmonton's Kirby Dach had a brief bout midway through the opening period.

The result evened the season series after the Maple Leafs routed the host Oilers 7-2 on Oct. 24.

Edmonton will head to Philadelphia on Sunday night for the second game of a six-game road trip. Toronto is off until Tuesday night, when it visits Chicago.

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

Goalie Daniil Tarasov, Red Wings end Tampa Bay's home streak

Denver Barkey scores twice as Flyers edge Blue Jackets

Brady Tkachuk leads Panthers past Blues on special night for his father