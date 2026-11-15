Nov 14, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Florida running back Jadan Baugh (13) dives for a touchdown during the third quarter against Kentucky at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Aaron Philo's 2-yard touchdown run with 9:08 remaining was the game-winner as Florida overcame a sluggish offensive start to defeat No. 11 Kentucky 21-14 on Saturday night in Lexington, Ky.

Down 7-2 at halftime, the Gators (6-4, 4-4 Southeastern Conference) scored on each of their first three drives of the second half, clinching bowl eligibility in coach Jon Sumrall's first season.

The Wildcats (7-3, 5-3) marched down the field in reply to the go-ahead score by Philo, but they turned it over on downs at the Florida 25-yard line.

They got one more shot in the final two minutes after stopping Jaden Baugh for no gain on a fourth-and-1 at the Kentucky 36, but the Gators secured the win by forcing four straight incompletions.

Philo started at quarterback for Florida after being replaced by Tramell Jones before its loss to Oklahoma last weekend. Philo was the team's leading rusher on Saturday with 102 yards on 15 carries. Baugh added 69 yards and a touchdown.

Kenny Minchey completed 15 of 26 passes for 181 yards and one touchdown for Kentucky. He also rushed for a score. The Wildcats were outgained 330-242 in total offense.

DJ Miller had four receptions for 80 yards, and Willie Rodriguez had five catches for 62 yards for Kentucky.

The Wildcats took the lead late in the first quarter on CJ Baxter's 5-yard touchdown reception. Baxter's score capped a 15-play, 86-yard drive which lasted 8 minutes, 20 seconds.

Kentucky's shutout lasted for most of the first half, until a holding penalty in the end zone committed by offensive tackle Lance Heard resulted in a safety for the Gators with 2:02 left in the second quarter.

Florida took its first lead on Baugh's 1-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter. The drive started on the Kentucky 30-yard line after a strip sack of Minchey by Jayden Woods on the second play from scrimmage of the half. Brendan Bett fell on the loose ball to secure the game's only turnover.

A gutsy call didn't work out for the Gators on the ensuing kickoff, as the Wildcats recovered a surprise onside kick at the Florida 45. Six plays later, Minchey punched it in on a 1-yard rushing touchdown and Kentucky was back on top, 14-10.

Patrick Durkin hit a 37-yard field goal on the following Gators drive to trim the deficit to 14-13 entering the final quarter.

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

No. 15 Iowa handles Purdue with strong ground attack

Louisville edges North Carolina in low-scoring battle

No. 7 Miami unloads on offense in bounce-back effort against Duke