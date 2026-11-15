Nov 7, 2026; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Boise State Broncos wide receiver Rasean Jones (19) stiff arms Colorado State Rams safety Treshawn Moore (15) in the second quarter at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Maddux Madsen threw for a career-high 371 yards and four touchdowns in his return from injury, and Rasean Jones caught 11 passes for 230 yards and three scores as No. 24 Boise State outlasted visiting Oregon State 46-41 on Saturday.

The Broncos (9-1, 6-0 Pac-12) won their ninth straight game and clinched the right to host the Pac-12 championship game on Dec. 4.

Defense was not the order of the day in Boise, where both teams combined for more than 1,000 yards of total offense. The Broncos amassed 520 yards, while the Beavers totaled 506.

Both squads also collected 26 first downs and were highly successful on third- and fourth-down conversions. Boise State went 5 of 13 on third downs and 2 of 2 on fourth downs, while Oregon State converted on 6 of 9 third-down chances.

The Broncos led by as many as 16 points in the first half, but the Beavers wouldn't go away. Oregon State (5-5, 3-3) got as close as five points down three times in the second half, with backup quarterback Maalik Murphy completing 31 of 39 passes for 396 yards and three touchdowns.

Madsen, who missed the previous week with a knee injury, threw a pair of touchdown passes to Jones in the first half, and Travis Anderson returned an interception 58 yards for a score.

Boise State running back Dylan Riley, the nation's leader in rushing yardage entering the game, was held to 50 yards on 14 carries. Sire Gaines led the Broncos, finishing with 73 yards on 11 carries, including a four-yard touchdown in the second quarter to give Boise State a 29-13 lead.

Oregon State was without starting quarterback Braden Atkinson, the nation's leading passer, because of a hand injury. Atkinson has reportedly agreed to return to the Beavers next season.

Murphy found the nation's leader in receiving yards and co-leader in touchdown catches, Jesse Legree, for a 15-yard touchdown less than three minutes into the game.

Legree recorded his 15th touchdown reception of the season.

Canaan Moore's 38-yard field goal five seconds before halftime put the Broncos up 32-20.

Madsen and Murphy each threw a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter, but the Broncos kept possession and ran out the clock over the final 4 minutes, 25 seconds of the game.

Oregon State's top cornerback, TJ Crandall, suffered an apparent leg injury during the first quarter.

The Beavers lost their third consecutive game.

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

Arch Manning redeems himself with late TD to lift No. 6 Texas past No. 21 LSU

Arkansas ends 10-game home SEC skid, stuns No. 17 South Carolina

No. 5 Notre Dame knocks off Boston College for 11th straight time