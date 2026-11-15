Nov 5, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats forward Riley Allenspach (35) dunks the ball against the Green Bay Phoenix in the second half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Riley Allenspach scored 20 while Tyler Tejada added 16 points and nine rebounds to help visiting Cincinnati pull away from host Dayton, 95-72, Saturday night.

Elijah Perryman and MJ Collins each scored 12 to help the Bearcats to the first road win of the Jerrod Calhoun era. Cincinnati (3-1) stormed out of the gates, taking a commanding 52-34 halftime lead over the Dayton Flyers in their first visit to Dayton since 2004.

Amael L'Etang scored 19 and grabbed seven rebounds and Tristian Ford added 15 to lead Dayton (1-3), which lost its third straight, all on its home court.

The Bearcats silenced a hostile sellout crowd with a blistering offensive display, shooting 64.5% (20-of-31) from the field and an astonishing 61.5% (8-of-13) from three-point range during the opening 20 minutes.

Cincinnati established control early, moving the ball efficiently to generate 13 assists on 20 made baskets. Cincinnati raced out to a 24-9 lead by hitting seven of its first 10 threes and then steadily built its advantage to a game-best 18 points by the break.

Dayton cut the lead to 11 twice before Cincinnati built the lead back to 15, 61-46, with just under 14 minutes left. The Flyers finally cut the deficit to single digits with a 7-0 run, capped by a Julian Washington three with 12:29 remaining that brought Dayton within eight, 61-53, and brought the partisan sellout Dayton crowd back into the game.

But Cincinnati answered with the next seven points to build the lead back to 15. The Bearcats went on a 27-10 run to put the game away.

Tejada paced the Bearcats' first-half perimeter attack with 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting from beyond the arc, adding four rebounds and two assists. Allenspach anchored the interior with 11 points on 5-of-8 shooting, helping Cincinnati match Dayton with 22 points in the paint while commanding the glass with a 15-8 rebounding edge.

Perryman dished out four assists to go along with eight points on two triples in the first half as the Bearcats seized early control of the game.

Malcolm Thomas led Dayton with nine first-half points, followed by L'Etang with seven points, five rebounds, and three blocks. Freshman standout Aiden Derkack was held to just four points on two field-goal attempts, leaving the Flyers facing a steep uphill battle heading into the second half.

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

Devin Royal's 21 pace Villanova to blowout of Rider

Providence overcomes shaky shooting to down Colorado

Wisconsin out to extend home nonconference streak vs. Coastal Carolina