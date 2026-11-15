Mar 14, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Damon Severson (78) hits Philadelphia Flyers center Denver Barkley (52) in the second period at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Denver Barkey scored twice, including the game-winning goal, as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to win 4-3 against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.

Noel Acciari knocked the puck down in the offensive zone and fed it to Barkey for a wrist shot past Jet Greaves' glove at 11:54 of the third period for the 4-3 final.

Trevor Zegras and Matvei Michkov also scored, and Joseph Woll made 28 saves for the Flyers, who have won two of their last three games.

Matthew Knies scored his second goal in two games, and Greaves made 17 saves for the Blue Jackets, who have lost four straight.

Dmitri Voronkov put Columbus up 1-0 at 3:19 of the first period. Valeri Nichushkin's shot bounced off the backboards, and Voronkov collected the rebound to score on a snap shot.

Knies made it 2-0 at 4:19. Luca Del Bel Belluz set up Knies, who stayed patient before scoring on a snap shot through traffic.

Trevor Zegras put the Flyers on the board 2-1 at 16:06. Tyson Foerster intercepted the puck along the boards, and his no-look pass set Zegras up for a snap shot.

The Blue Jackets outshot the Flyers 7-6 in the first 20 minutes, and Philadelphia didn't register its first shot until 6:47.

Michkov tied it 2-2 at 1:19 of the second period, breaking up the ice and scoring on a backhand.

Barkey put the Flyers ahead 3-2 at 2:21. Philadelphia was on the power play when Porter Martone set him up for a wrist shot through traffic.

Adam Fantilli tied it 3-3 at 5:44 with a wrist shot up the middle. The Blue Jackets outshot the Flyers 14-6 in the second period.

--Field Level Media

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