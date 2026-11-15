Nov 1, 2026; Rome, Italy; Villanova Wildcats forward Devin Royal (21) looks to pass as Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Brady Koehler (6) defends during the first half at Palazzo dello Sport. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Devin Royal scored 21 points and Jake Fiegen added 17 as Villanova notched a 99-62 victory over Rider in Philadelphia on Saturday evening.

Despite playing without freshman center Luigi Suigo (knee), who averages 14.0 points and 10.7 rebounds, the Wildcats had no issues with the Broncs. They scored nine of the first 11 points, went ahead by double digits six minutes into the game and set a season high for points.

Kwame Evans Jr. contributed 14 points and 10 boards for Villanova (3-1), which shot 25 of 31 from the free-throw line and outrebounded Rider 54-33. Tyler Perkins chipped in with 11 points and seven boards for the Wildcats.

Rich Brisco had 14 points and 10 rebounds to pace the Broncs (1-4), who struggled with their shooting from the field (38.5%), the 3-point line (2 of 13) and the foul line (10 of 20).

Evans had four points and an assist as Villanova took an early 9-2 lead. Shortly thereafter, the Wildcats knocked down a trio of 3-pointers -- two by Fiegen -- to open an 18-8 advantage.

Rider got within 22-16 before Perkins drained a 3-pointer to ignite an 11-2 run. Royal contributed four points to that burst, which included another 3-pointer by Fiegen.

In the final 1:20 of the first half, Fiegen accounted for all the points during a quick 5-0 surge as the Wildcats went into the locker room ahead 42-23.

Fiegen led all scorers with 14 first-half points, while Royal added 11 in the opening session.

Royal's bucket about 2 1/2 minutes into the second half sent Villanova's lead north of 20 for the first time.

Midway through the half, the Wildcats went on a 9-0 run to create a 69-40 lead. Fiegen's 3-pointer with 6:04 to play gave Villanova an 86-51 advantage.

The Wildcats' biggest lead came on Wade Chiddick's 3-pointer in the final minute.

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

Providence overcomes shaky shooting to down Colorado

Wisconsin out to extend home nonconference streak vs. Coastal Carolina

Cal completes comeback vs. Utah Tech on three-point play in final seconds