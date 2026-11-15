Nov 14, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans defensive back Jeremiah Favorite (24) and Michigan State Spartans defensive back Michael Richard (7) upend Washington Huskies running back Jayden Limar (17) for a loss during the first quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images

Jayden Limar scored on a 1-yard run with 2:24 remaining, and Washington recovered a late Michigan State fumble to secure a 21-14 Big Ten victory Saturday in East Lansing, Mich.

Demond Williams Jr. completed 22 of 33 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns, and wideout Chris Lawson caught five passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns for Washington (6-4, 3-4), earning its third straight road win in conference play and bowl eligibility.

Brandon Tullis rushed for 82 yards on 21 carries for Michigan State (3-7, 1-6).

After a scoreless third quarter, Washington broke a 14-14 tie on Limar's 1-yard touchdown run. Williams connected with Lawson for a 21-yard gain to the Michigan State 1-yard line to set up the score, capping an eight-play, 78-yard drive that consumed 4:48.

Michigan State started the ensuing drive on its own 10-yard line and drove into Washington territory in the final minute on the strength of two fourth-down conversions.

But the drive ended after Washington recovered a Michigan State fumble at the Washington 44-yard line with 35 seconds remaining. Washington then kneeled out the clock to end the game.

Michigan State took the opening kickoff and drove down the field for a touchdown in seven plays, taking a 7-0 lead with 11:38 left in the first quarter on a 1-yard touchdown run out of a wildcat formation by Carson Gulker.

With 28 seconds left in the first quarter, Washington tied it at 7-7 on a 58-yard touchdown pass from Williams to Lawson.

Washington then took a 14-7 lead with 7:52 to go in the second quarter on a 17-yard touchdown pass from Williams to Lawson, capping a 7-play, 87-yard drive.

Michigan State answered late in the second quarter, tying the game at 14-14 with 1:55 left in the half on a 2-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal from backup quarterback Cam Fancher to Bryson Williams.

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

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Gunner Stockton, No. 1 Georgia blast No. 22 Missouri

No. 9 Indiana pulls away from No. 18 Southern California