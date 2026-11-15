Mar 25, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; The March Madness logo is seen on a ball during a Texas Longhorns practice session ahead of the west regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Brihanna Crittendon scored 16 points to lead No. 6 Texas to a 91-35 victory over Tarleton State on Saturday in Austin, Texas.

The Longhorns (4-0) outscored the Texans (2-2) 43-12 over the second and third quarters to put the game away. Texas shot 53.3% (16 of 30) from the field and 50% from 3-point range (3 of 6) over that stretch.

Texas led 23-11 after one quarter, with Crittendon leading the scoring with seven.

The Longhorns had five players score in double figures in the game. Addison Bjorn and Isi Etute each had 12, Zya Vann scored 11 and Amalia Holguin chipped in 10. Etute led Texas with six rebounds. Lizzy Spaight had a team-high five assists.

Texas' defense proved too tough for Tarleton. It forced 27 turnovers and converted them into 40 points.

Olivia Medford led Tarleton State with 10 points.

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

Women's college basketball: Jayda Clark, No. 6 Texas pound South Dakota St.

Women's college basketball: No. 9 LSU hits 100 again, routs Denver

Women's college basketball: Sarah Strong, No. 4 UConn throttle No. 17 Ohio State