Nov 14, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman (2) reacts during the second half against the Utah Royals FC at Audi Field. Mandatory Credit: Sabina Shysh-Imagn Images

Clara Luvanga's 56th-minute goal completed a turnaround and carried the host Washington Spirit to a 2-1 victory over Utah Royals FC in the NWSL playoff semifinals Saturday in Washington.

Washington advanced to the Nov. 21 championship game. It will face the winner of Sunday's semifinal between Gotham FC and the Kansas City Current.

Luvanga intercepted a Utah back pass at the top of the penalty area and then chipped Royals keeper Mandy McGlynn to put Washington in front. Washington had a third goal ruled out for offside six minutes later.

Utah opened the scoring two minutes in when Cloe Lacasse's corner kick eluded Spirit keeper Sandy MacIver at the near post and went in.

Washington equalized in the eighth minute as Sofia Cantore scored on a tap-in after Trinity Rodman delivered a square ball from the left wing.

The Spirit outshot the Royals 19-10 for the match and had six shots on target to Utah's four. MacIver made one save and McGlynn made four.

--Field Level Media

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