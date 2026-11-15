Wisconsin guard Owen Foxwell (15) listens to associate head coach Joe Krabbenhoft during the second half of their game Monday, Nov. 2, 2026 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin beat Denver 75-68. Looking on is head coach Greg Gard.

Wisconsin will look to build on its most complete performance when it hosts Coastal Carolina in a nonconference matchup Sunday night in Madison, Wis.

Wisconsin (3-0) routed Fairfield 89-42 on Tuesday behind an early 22-0 run. Austin Rapp had 15 points, while Braeden Carrington and Owen Foxwell added 14 apiece.

Coastal Carolina (2-2) posted a one-sided 103-54 victory Thursday over winless Virginia University of Lynchburg, which had just five players and competes in the National Christian College Athletic Association.

The Badgers have won 22 consecutive nonconference home games dating to a Nov. 10, 2023, loss to No. 9 Tennessee. It is the longest active streak in the Big Ten and the third-longest in Wisconsin history.

Wisconsin limited Fairfield to 19.4% shooting (14-for-72) and 1-for-21 from 3-point range.

"I don't coach to the scoreboard and we don't try to play to it," Badgers coach Greg Gard said afterward. "You play the game the right way, as hard as you can, and the results usually take care of themselves."

Wisconsin also hit 11 of 26 shots from beyond the arc. It is 38-9 over the last three seasons when making at least 10 3-pointers.

Carrington averages 15.0 points and has made 10 of the Badgers' 27 3-pointers. Point guard Foxwell, who played the last five seasons in the Australian National Basketball League, averages 14.7 points and 5.3 assists.

Preseason All-Big Ten pick Nolan Winter averages a team-best 8.0 rebounds, but the 7-foot senior forward is averaging just 6.3 points and shooting 34.8%. Winter averaged 13.1 points last season while shooting 56.9%.

Coastal Carolina has won two straight after a 113-52 loss at then-No. 2 Duke, beating USC Upstate 65-56 on Monday before overpowering Virginia University of Lynchburg.

Chanticleers coach Justin Gray credited his team's continued practice effort and its application in game situations following the loss to Duke.

"If we can continue to do that, we'll be better in January, February than we are on November 9th, right?" Gray said after the first victory. "And that's the ultimate goal for us as a team, to continue to get better day in and day out."

Trey Perry averages a team-high 14.0 points but is shooting just 38.6% and is 4-for-19 from 3-point range. Jaylen Cross, who had a career-high 16 points against Virginia University of Lynchburg, is the leading rebounder at 5.8 per game.

With the wide range of early-season opposition, the Chanticleers average 72.5 points, allow 73.5 and outrebound opponents by 4.5 per game.

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

Wake Forest blows past Southern Utah, led by Kevair Kennedy

Georgia Tech rallies, hits clutch free throw to escape UNC Asheville

Cal completes comeback vs. Utah Tech on three-point play in final seconds