Nov 14, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia running back Nate Frazier (3) runs for a gain past Missouri defensive end Darris Smith (19) during the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

ATHENS -- Gunner Stockton completed 18 of 24 passes for 252 yards and a touchdown and rushed for another as No. 1 Georgia pummeled No. 22 Missouri 48-21 on Saturday in Southeastern Conference play.

Nate Frazier rushed for 72 yards and three scores and Isiah Canion hauled in four passes for 63 yards and a touchdown for Georgia (9-1, 7-1 SEC), which won its third straight game by double digits and earned its 11th straight win over Missouri.

Austin Simmons was 17-for-25 for 175 yards and three touchdowns, but also threw an interception for Missouri (6-4, 3-4), which dropped its third game in four tries.

Georgia pushed its commanding 31-7 halftime lead to 34 points after Peyton Woodring made a 40-yard field goal and Frazier rushed for a 3-yard touchdown on the Bulldogs' first two drives of the second half.

Missouri briefly stopped the bleeding with an 11-play, 74-yard scoring drive, capped by Simmons' 11-yard touchdown pass to Donovan Olugbode.

After backup quarterback Ryan Puglisi tossed a 29-yard pass to Talyn Taylor, Chauncey Bowens ran in a 5-yard score to make it 48-14.

Simmons threw his third touchdown with 5:15 left in the fourth, finding Kenric Lanier II for a 2-yard score to cut the final deficit to 27.

On the game's first play from scrimmage, Raylen Wilson picked off Simmons' pass and returned it to Missouri's 7-yard line. Two plays later, Frazier ran for a 4-yard touchdown to give Georgia a 7-0 lead.

The Tigers went three-and-out on their next drive, leading to Stockton's 33-yard pass to Canion and the quarterback's 8-yard rushing score to double the margin with 10:33 left in the opening quarter.

Georgia answered Missouri's third punt with an 11-play, 87-yard drive, punctuated by Frazier's 3-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 21-0.

Georgia outgained Missouri 158-28 in the first quarter, holding Simmons to -4 total yards.

Woodring drilled a 41-yarder to make it 24-0 at the 10:43 mark of the second quarter.

The Tigers' fourth punt was followed by Stockton's 12-yard touchdown pass to Canion.

Missouri finally pieced together a positive drive, as Simmons connected with Kayden Lee for 34 yards before finding Naeshaun Montgomery for a 15-yard touchdown pass, cutting the deficit to 31-7 at halftime.

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

Arizona St. arrives in Orlando just hours before kickoff; outlasts UCF

No. 8 Tennessee boots Texas A&M with field goals, defense

Oklahoma AD: SEC said to accept postponement vs. Ole Miss or forfeit