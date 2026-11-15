Nov 14, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jonaz Walton (20) breaks a tackle by Boston College Eagles defensive back Charlie Comella (32) during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

CJ Carr completed 20 of 28 passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns as No. 5 Notre Dame cruised to a 41-7 win over Boston College on Saturday afternoon in South Bend, Ind.

Jonaz Walton rushed for 141 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries for Notre Dame (9-1), which won its third straight game. Nolan James Jr. also rushed for a touchdown, while Micah Gilbert and Jordan Faison each had a touchdown reception.

Bo MacCormack III rushed for Boston College's lone touchdown. The Eagles (4-6) lost to Notre Dame for the 11th consecutive time dating to 2009. Mason McKenzie completed eight of 21 passes for 51 yards and an interception.

Notre Dame outgained Boston College 500-136, including a 276-85 advantage on the ground.

Carr put the Fighting Irish ahead for good with a 26-yard touchdown pass to Gilbert in the first quarter. Gilbert caught the pass along the right sideline, eluded a would-be tackler and sprinted the final few yards into the end zone.

The Fighting Irish scored 24 points in the second quarter to take a 31-0 lead.

James and Walton opened the second-quarter scoring with touchdown runs of 10 yards and 1 yard, respectively, putting Notre Dame ahead 21-0 with 2:32 remaining in the first half.

The Notre Dame defense added a touchdown less than a minute later to make it 28-0. McKenzie faced pressure in the pocket and fumbled deep in Boston College territory. Jaylen Sneed recovered the ball in the end zone for the score.

The Eagles got on the scoreboard early in the third quarter. MacCormack took a handoff and scored on a 3-yard run to cut the deficit to 31-7.

Carr threw his second touchdown pass to extend Notre Dame's lead to 38-7 with 10:24 remaining in the third quarter, connecting with Faison for a 13-yard score.

Spencer Porath capped the scoring with a 37-yard field goal to make it 41-7 with 12:02 remaining.

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

No. 15 Iowa handles Purdue with strong ground attack

Strong second half lifts Florida past No. 11 Kentucky

No. 7 Miami unloads on offense in bounce-back effort against Duke