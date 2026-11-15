Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) celebrates a touchdown by wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (3) during the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Dylan Raiola threw three of his four touchdown passes in the first half, leading No. 16 Oregon to a 31-7 Big Ten victory over Michigan on Saturday afternoon in Eugene, Ore.

Raiola completed his first nine passes, including a 60-yard touchdown to Jeremiah McClellan down the right sideline on Oregon's opening possession and a 2-yard scoring toss to Da'Jaun Riggs late in the first quarter for a 14-0 Ducks lead.

Raiola completed 20 of 28 passes for 341 yards. His final scoring pass came with 4:03 remaining, when he threw a screen pass to running back Dierre Hill Jr., who took it 49 yards into the end zone.

Hill had 98 rushing yards. Oregon (7-3, 5-2 Big Ten) totaled 467 yards of offense in its third straight win.

Michigan (5-5, 2-5) lost for the third time in its last four games. The Wolverines, who totaled 286 yards of offense, have scored no more than seven points in each of those three losses.

Tommy Carr and Bryce Underwood saw action at quarterback for the Wolverines. They combined to complete 6 of 20 passes for 71 yards.

Except for Michigan running back Savion Hiter's 70-yard scoring run up the middle on the first play of the second quarter, Oregon's defense was stout. The Ducks stopped the Wolverines three times on downs in the second half, including on fourth-and-goal from the Oregon 3-yard line.

The key score came with six seconds left in the first half, when Dakorien Moore got behind the Michigan secondary and was wide open for a 59-yard touchdown pass from Raiola to give Oregon a 21-7 lead.

Moore and McClellan both surpassed 100 receiving yards. Michigan lost top receiver JJ Buchanan to a shoulder injury in the first half.

Michigan had a chance to make it close in the fourth quarter, but Oregon's Bear Alexander forced a fumble that teammate Brandon Finney recovered with 6:38 remaining.

Alexander had exited earlier because of a left foot/ankle injury, then got taped up and returned.

Michigan lost a second fumble in the fourth quarter when Carr was stripped by Dylan Williams and teammate Na'eem Offord recovered.

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

No. 15 Iowa handles Purdue with strong ground attack

Strong second half lifts Florida past No. 11 Kentucky

No. 7 Miami unloads on offense in bounce-back effort against Duke