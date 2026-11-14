Nov 14, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele (55) celebrates with center Viggo Bjorck (61) and defenseman Mario Ferraro (38) after he scored a goal against Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Spencer Knight (30) during the second period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Mark Scheifele had a goal and three assists before scoring in the shootout, helping the visiting Winnipeg Jets rally for a 5-4 come-from-behind win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday afternoon.

Scheifele became the franchise's all-time points leader during the game, passing Dale Hawerchuk.

Kyle Connor and Gabriel Vilardi each had a goal and an assist, and Cole Perfetti also scored for the Jets, who rallied from a four-goal deficit to win their sixth straight game. Connor also scored in the shootout to seal the victory.

Stuart Skinner stopped five of eight shots in the first period for Winnipeg before being replaced by Nico Daws, who made 12 saves through regulation and overtime and stopped two of three attempts in the shootout as only Patrick Kane scored.

Connor Bedard had a goal and an assist, while Tyler Bertuzzi, Anton Frondell and Frank Nazar also scored. Teuvo Teravainen and Sam Rinzel had two assists apiece, and Spencer Knight made 27 saves for Chicago, which led 4-0 with four minutes remaining in the second period.

Scheifele started the comeback and became the franchise's all-time points leader when he scored at 16:05 of the second period, cutting the deficit to 4-1 and moving past Hawerchuk, who had 929 points. Scheifele, who has spent his entire NHL career with Winnipeg since the 2011-12 season, finished the game with 933 career points and tied Hawerchuk for the franchise's all-time goal record (379).

The Jets scored again when Knight's stick blade became lodged in the end boards as he attempted to retrieve a dump-in. Knight was unable to free it and was late getting back in front of the net, allowing Connor to score at 18:01 of the second and cut the deficit to 4-2.

Perfetti scored a power-play goal 55 seconds into the third period, converting a rebound to make it 4-3.

The Jets pulled Daws for an extra attacker, and Vilardi redirected Scheifele's centering pass into the net to tie the game 4-4 at 18:47.

Bertuzzi scored on Chicago's first shot of the game, beating Skinner with a wrist shot from above the right hash marks for a 1-0 lead at 1:48 of the first period.

Frondell made it 2-0 at 9:07, deflecting Teravainen's shot from the right circle into the net.

Chicago was on its first power play when Kane retrieved a puck that came off the end boards, skated behind the net and fed Bedard with a backhand pass from the other side. Bedard scored with a one-timer from the left circle to make it 3-0 with 4 seconds left in the opening period.

Winnipeg failed to capitalize on a two-minute, two-man advantage midway through the second period, and the Blackhawks extended their lead to 4-0 when Nazar redirected the puck through Daws' pads on a power play at 14:44.

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

Devils pour in seven goals in road win over Capitals

Artturi Lehkonen, Avs have more than enough to top Canadiens

Jamie Benn reaches 1,000-point milestone as Stars blank Sabres