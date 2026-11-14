Oregon guard Wei Lin moves the ball up the court as the Oregon Ducks host the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils on Nov. 11, 2026, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon.

A balanced Oregon squad looks to complete an undefeated four-game season-opening homestand against Pepperdine on Sunday in Eugene, Ore.

Ducks interim coach Tony Stubblefield continues to learn more about his team and find effective lineup combinations. He has used 12 players in each game and distributed playing time fairly evenly, although he has stuck with the same starting lineup over the past two games.

Oregon has been shooting well and sharing the ball effectively. The Ducks have shot 60% or better from the field in each game, something no Oregon team had accomplished in consecutive games since at least the 1996-97 season, according to the school's sports information department.

As for assists, Oregon has recorded at least 20 in each of its three games, totaling 78. In a 100-66 victory over Mississippi Valley State on Wednesday, the Ducks recorded 31 assists, the second-highest total in school history and the second time they have eclipsed 30 in a game.

"We have a lot of versatile players that can make plays for one another, that can score the basketball, that can guard multiple positions," Stubblefield told the Oregon athletics website. "So it's just a matter of getting acclimated to one another and playing off of each other and buying into that."

Pepperdine (2-2) has dominated in wins over smaller programs but has lost its first two road games against Cornell and Sam Houston State.

The Waves fell 85-77 in Texas on Tuesday.

"Our group is struggling to understand the value and primary importance of making simple winning plays," coach Griff Aldrich told the Waves' athletics website.

"This is a group that is still learning one another and what is required to win. I am confident that our best basketball is ahead of us, but it is painful to learn these early-season lessons."

Long Beach State transfer Petar Majstorovic leads Pepperdine in scoring at 16.5 points per game. Wei Lin is Oregon's top scorer at 12.7 ppg.

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

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Penn State seeks sharper overall effort as New Haven visits