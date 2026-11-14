Nov 9, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Jake LaRavia (12) and guard Luka Doncic (77) react after the Lakers defeated the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

"Killers," Los Angeles Lakers' coach J.J. Redick called his remarkable backcourt combination of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, but only one of the stat-sheet stuffers will play when the Lakers conclude a four-game road trip at the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

Doncic turned his right ankle in the third quarter of a 123-112 victory in Milwaukee on Wednesday but isn't on the injury report. Reeves, who also left in the third quarter with an injury, was ruled out Saturday evening with the left heel contusion/bone bruise. Redick previously said Reaves did not require imaging but will be listed on the injury report.

Doncic leads the NBA in scoring at 38.6 points per game, and Reaves is 15th at 24.7.

"I would describe them both as killers," Redick said. "That's how they are going to approach every game, whether one guy's out or not. I talked about Austin's extreme belief in self, and both those guys have that."

Redick said he asked Doncic which opposing defender he wanted to bring into a potential switch on a play earlier in the trip.

"I went over to Luka in the fourth and I say, ‘Who do you want me to bring into the action?'" Redick said. "He said, ‘It doesn't matter. I can score on anyone.' That's just who those guys are.

"I think they complement each other. I think both do a good job of playing on and off the ball. I don't necessarily think the approach changes" if one is off the floor.

Doncic also leads the league in 3-pointers (60), three-point attempts (147), free throws (9.4 made per game) and free throw attempts (10.8).

The Lakers have won seven in a row and lead the league in scoring (122.2 points per game), field goal percentage (50.3%), steals (11.0 per game) and points off turnovers (24.5 per game).

Center Walker Kessler is averaging a double-double at 14.5 points and 10.8 rebounds, and his presence could give the Suns trouble on the glass. Phoenix is last in the league with 38.9 rebounds per game.

"These guys have been elite on the offensive glass for the last few games, and we like that," Redick said of Kessler and 6-foot-7 power forward Jake LaRavia.

LaRavia has started the last nine games and has had 10-, eight- and nine-rebound efforts in that run.

The Suns, who have won four of five, will play the final game of their season-long seven-game homestand.

They played their best game of the season in a 133-110 rout of the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, with season highs in points and 3-pointers (22). They edged the Charlotte Hornets 101-96 the last time out Thursday, forcing 27 turnovers to counterbalance a 52-31 rebounding deficit.

Devin Booker, who is 13th in the league with a 25.5 scoring average, had 30 points against Charlotte, his fourth 30-point game in the homestand.

Booker played his normal 35 minutes, but coach Jordan Ott liberally used reserve guards Collin Gillespie, Jordan Goodwin and Luke Kennard. Those three combined for 27 points and five threes. Starting guard Jalen Green played 21 minutes, none in the fourth quarter.

"To be transparent, we're still searching," Booker said. "We're still finding. We've had parts of the game where we look really good with certain lineups, and certain lineups come in and we just can't find that flow."

The Suns blew a 17-point lead against Charlotte and trailed by four before recovering in the fourth quarter,

"Just to get everybody on the same page," Booker said of the challenge. "There should be no fall off, no matter who is on the court. There are obviously going to be ups and downs throughout a game, but the downs can't get as bad as they have been."

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

Bucks look to end nine-game skid against hometown star Jalen Johnson, Hawks

Uneven Knicks visit old friends as they take on Raptors

Thunder try to salvage winless road trip with visit to Sacramento