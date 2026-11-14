Nov 6, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles guard Money Williams (0) shoots the ball against the Massachusetts Minutemen during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Boston College coach Luke Murray likely won't have much trouble motivating his players when the Eagles face New Hampshire on Sunday in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Although the Wildcats (3-1) haven't faced an opponent of BC's caliber this season, Murray likely reminded his team of what happened the last time New Hampshire played at Boston College. Despite being heavy underdogs, the Wildcats pulled off a 74-71 overtime victory in 2022.

BC (3-0), which is coming off an 82-54 victory over Maryland Eastern Shore, will be a significant favorite in Sunday's matchup as well.

"Certainly a lot that we can build on and a lot we can learn from the film," Murray said after the win over UMES. "Hopefully we can be better against New Hampshire."

Although Money Williams leads BC in scoring at 21.7 points per game, Luke Hunger poured in a team-high 20 points against UMES. The Eagles held a 42-20 rebounding advantage, including a 19-7 edge on the offensive glass.

"Really pleased with the rebounding, because that's been a sort of sticking point for us through our first couple games," Murray said. "We missed 31 shots in the game, and we got 19 offensive rebounds, so that's a big-time effort."

Colby Duggan made 4 of 7 3-point attempts and added 14 points in the victory.

"I don't think there's a better feeling than winning, and seeing shots go down in a win," Duggan said.

New Hampshire's three wins came against Brown (59-55), Rider (66-55) and Division III Thomas College (114-55). The Wildcats returned three starters from last season's team: John Squire, Davide Poser and Tyler Bike. Squire (14.0 points per game) and Bike (13.7) are the team's leading scorers this season.

"To have a few guys back who know what's going on, know the expectations, has been a luxury," New Hampshire coach Nathan Davis said. "I think we have a chance to be a really good rebounding team, and we need to go out there and get ourselves more opportunities, more possessions and more shots at the basket."

New Hampshire also to Sacred Heart 81-76 in overtime on Nov. 8.

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

South Carolina heats up in second half to sink Gardner-Webb

DaKari Spear scores 22 pts, No. 16 Texas Tech rolls past Stonehill

Iowa State looks to continue ascendence vs. winless Niagara