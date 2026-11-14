Nov 14, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) runs with the ball in the second half against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Devon Dampier accounted for four touchdowns, including a game-winning 70-yard pass to Creed Whittemore with 2:35 left, to keep No. 2 Utah unbeaten with a 40-39 win at No. 23 Arizona in a Big 12 Conference game on Saturday night in Tucson, Ariz.

The Utes (10-0, 7-0 Big 12) continued their best start since 2008, when they went 13-0.

Dampier threw for 204 yards and two TDs and ran for 100 yards and two scores but he also turned it over twice, leading to 14 points for the Wildcats (7-3, 4-3). Daniel Bray ran for a career-high 197 yards and a TD as the Utes rushed for 296 yards.

Noah Fifita threw for 356 yards and three TDs, two to Isaiah Mizell, who had given Arizona a 39-33 lead on a 10-yard score with 3:13 remaining.

No. 1 Georgia 48, No. 22 Missouri 21

Gunner Stockton completed 18 of 24 passes for 252 yards and a touchdown and rushed for another as the Bulldogs pummeled the Tigers in SEC play in Athens, Ga.

Nate Frazier rushed for 72 yards and three scores and Isiah Canion hauled in four passes for 63 yards and a touchdown for Georgia (9-1, 7-1 SEC), which won its third straight game by double digits and earned its 11th straight win over Missouri.

Austin Simmons was 17-for-25 for 175 yards and three touchdowns, but also threw an interception for the Tigers (6-4, 3-4), who dropped their third game in four tries.

No. 3 Alabama 21, Vanderbilt 6

Keelon Russell battled through an ankle injury, throwing three touchdown passes to lead the Crimson Tide over the Commodores in Nashville, Tenn.

Russell was named the starter just before kickoff after practicing sparingly during the week. He completed 22 of 33 passes for 217 yards and one interception. During Alabama's three-game winning streak, Russell has thrown nine touchdown passes with two interceptions.

Lotzeir Brooks caught five passes for 62 yards and two scores, while Daniel Hill rushed for 89 yards for the Crimson Tide (8-2, 6-2 SEC). Jared Curtis threw for 223 yards for Vanderbilt (4-6, 1-6), which has lost six of its last seven. Junior Sherrill caught seven passes for 100 yards for the Commodores, who were hampered by 14 penalties for 92 yards.

No. 5 Notre Dame 41, Boston College 7

CJ Carr completed 20 of 28 passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns as the Fighting Irish cruised to a win over the Eagles in South Bend, Ind.

Jonaz Walton rushed for 141 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries for Notre Dame (9-1), which won its third straight game. Nolan James Jr. also rushed for a score, while Micah Gilbert and Jordan Faison each had a touchdown reception.

Bo MacCormack III rushed for Boston College's lone score. The Eagles (4-6) lost to the Fighting Irish for the 11th consecutive time. Mason McKenzie completed eight of 21 passes for 51 yards and an interception. Notre Dame outgained Boston College 500-136, including a 276-85 advantage on the ground.

No. 6 Texas 22, No. 21 LSU 21

Arch Manning found Raleek Brown for a 4-yard screen-pass touchdown with 2 seconds remaining to lift the Longhorns to a wild win over the Tigers in a pivotal Southeastern Conference matchup in Baton Rouge, La.

Manning, who finished 19 of 35 for 174 yards and three interceptions, engineered the game-winning drive that began at the Texas 42 with 2:19 remaining. The two-point conversion attempt failed. Texas (8-2, 5-2) was limited to just 273 yards of total offense in the win, their fifth over a ranked opponent this season.

Dilin Jones rushed for 125 yards and a 44-yard touchdown for LSU (6-4, 3-4). Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt passed for 244 yards and two touchdowns but also threw three interceptions, all to the Longhorns' Jelani McDonald. Two of McDonald's interceptions came in the end zone.

No. 7 Miami 36, Duke 25

Darian Mensah threw for 382 yards and a touchdown against his former team, and Javian Mallory ran for two scores to help the Hurricanes rebound at home with a win over the Blue Devils.

Miami (9-1, 7-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) can clinch a berth in the conference championship game with one more conference victory. Mensah completed 30 of 41 passes and recorded his fifth 300-yard passing game despite being limited to one touchdown pass for the second time this season.

Duke (7-3, 4-3) had its three-game winning streak snapped despite another all-around performance from Heisman Trophy candidate Nate Sheppard. He rushed for 131 yards and two scores on 16 carries and added a two-point conversion run. He also caught 12 passes for 93 yards and completed two passes for 16 yards. He broke the program's single-season rushing record with a 47-yard scoring run in the second quarter.

No. 8 Tennessee 22, Texas A&M 7

The Volunteers dominated with defense and special teams to earn a SEC victory over the Aggies in College Station, Texas.

Cooper Ranvier kicked a career-high five field goals for the Vols (8-2, 5-2 SEC) while the defense limited the Aggies to 179 total yards. That included just 62 yards during a scoreless second half when none of Texas A&M's seven drives lasted more than four plays.

DeSean Bishop had 97 rushing yards and Javin Gordon added 78 on the ground for Tennessee, which didn't have second-leading rusher Daune Morris because of a broken leg he sustained in an auto wreck Friday morning.

No. 9 Indiana 27, No 18 Southern California 13

The Hoosiers shut down the Trojans in the red zone three times in the second half Indiana pulled away for a Big Ten victory in Bloomington, Ind.

Grant Wilson completed 17 of 27 passes for 305 yards and two touchdowns in his first start for the Hoosiers. Brock Schott and Charlie Becker caught touchdown passes and Khobie Martin rushed for 82 yards.

Jayden Maiava hit 26 of 42 throws for 311 yards and one score, but two of his three interceptions came on the final two drives for USC. Trent Mosley caught nine passes for 130 yards.

No. 10 BYU 28, Baylor 7

Bear Bachmeier rushed for three touchdowns and threw another to lead the Cougars to a victory over the Bears in Provo, Utah.

BYU (8-2, 5-2 Big 12) rushed for 189 yards, its most against a Big 12 opponent this season. Bachmeier led the way with 54 yards on 15 carries and finished with 158 total yards of offense. LJ Martin had 49 yards on six carries but did not play in the second half after suffering an apparent ankle injury just before halftime.

DJ Lagway threw for 159 yards and a touchdown with one interception for Baylor. The Bears (6-4, 4-3) surrendered three sacks and managed just 79 rushing yards as their two-game winning streak ended.

Florida 21, No. 11 Kentucky 14

Aaron Philo's 2-yard touchdown run with 9:08 remaining was the game-winner as the Gators defeated the host Wildcats in Lexington. Down 7-2 at halftime, Florida (6-4, 4-4 SEC) scored on each of its first three drives of the second half.

The Wildcats (7-3, 5-3) marched down the field in reply to the go-ahead score by Philo, but they turned it over on downs at the Florida 25-yard line. Philo was the team's leading rusher with 102 yards on 15 carries. He completed 16 of 24 passes for 119 yards. Jadan Baugh added 69 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Kenny Minchey completed 15 of 26 passes for 181 yards and one touchdown for Kentucky. He also rushed for a score. DJ Miller had four receptions for 80 yards, and Willie Rodriguez had five catches for 62 yards for Kentucky.

No. 12 Texas Tech 52, Oklahoma State 27

Thomas Castellanos passed for 263 yards and four touchdowns before exiting with an possible injury, Malcolm Simmons scored on receiving and kick-return touchdowns and the Red Raiders pulled away for a victory over the Cowboys in Big 12 play at Stillwater, Okla.

Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire said Castellanos landed on the ball and had the wind knocked out of him, but X-rays were negative. J'Koby Williams rushed for 124 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries as Texas Tech (9-1, 6-1 Big 12) won its third consecutive contest. Terrance Carter Jr., Micah Hudson and Kenny Johnson also had scoring receptions.

Drew Mestemaker completed 27 of 42 passes for 277 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions and also rushed for a score for Oklahoma State (6-4, 4-3). Morgan McPhaul had a touchdown catch, William Mason rushed for a score and Caleb Hawkins had 143 scrimmage yards (91 rushing, 52 receiving).

No. 13 Wake Forest 49, SMU 7

Gio Lopez ran for two short touchdowns and passed for a score as the Demon Deacons built a huge early lead and rolled over the Mustangs in Dallas.

Wake Forest (9-1, 6-1 ACC) led 42-0 at halftime en route to handing SMU its first ACC home loss in its two seasons in the conference. Lopez passed for 201 yards and rushed for 34. Carlos Hernandez had six receptions for 94 yards and a touchdown, while Ty Clark III ran for 77 yards and a score as Wake Forest totaled 535 yards of offense.

The Mustangs (7-3, 5-3) committed three turnovers and scored only on a 19-yard TD pass from Kevin Jennings to Yannick Smith in the third quarter. Jennings completed 22 of 35 passes for 209 yards and was intercepted once.

No. 15 Iowa 28, Purdue 7

Hunter Brown passed and ran for a touchdown and L.J. Phillips Jr. rushed for 123 yards to boost the Hawkeyes to a rout of the Boilermakers in Iowa City, Iowa.

Iowa (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten) reached the end zone on four of its first five possessions. A versatile ground attack helped the Hawkeyes to their third straight victory. Brown capped Iowa's first drive with a 1-yard scoring run before Tony Diaz scored from 14 yards out midway through the second quarter.

Purdue quarterback Ryan Browne finished 14 of 23 for 158 yards with a touchdown and interception. Ijeboi rushed 15 times for 64 yards and Asaad Waseem had six catches for 93 yards. The Boilermakers (3-7, 2-5) have lost a season-high four consecutive games.

No. 16 Oregon 31, Michigan 7

Dylan Raiola threw three of his four touchdown passes in the first half, leading the Ducks to a victory over the Wolverines in Eugene, Ore.

Raiola completed his first nine passes and finished 20-of-28 passing for 341 yards for Oregon (7-3, 5-2 Big Ten). Dierre Hill Jr. had 98 rushing yards and also caught a screen pass he took 49 yards for a touchdown. Jeremiah McClellan and Dakorien Moore each had over 100 receiving yards and a long touchdown catch.

Tommy Carr and Bryce Underwood saw action at quarterback for the Wolverines. They combined to complete 6 of 20 passes for 71 yards as Michigan (5-5, 2-5) lost for the third time in its last four games. The Wolverines turned it over on downs three times in the second half and scored their only points on Savion Hiter's 70-yard TD run.

Arkansas 34, No. 17 South Carolina 6

KJ Jackson threw two touchdown passes, Joker Johnson had two interceptions, including a 63-yard pick-six, and the Razorbacks dominated the Gamecocks in Fayetteville, Ark.

Arkansas (4-6, 2-5 SEC), which snapped a 10-game home losing streak in conference play, capitalized on four turnovers. Jackson completed 15 of 24 passes for 188 yards and added 46 rushing yards on 10 carries.

South Carolina (6-4, 4-4) played without dual-threat quarterback LaNorris Sellers. Sellers was questionable with an ankle injury, leaving the starting job to Cutter Woods, who completed 24 of 43 passes for 271 yards and three picks. The Gamecocks, who had won four straight games, also were without injured star wide receiver Nyck Harbor.

No. 20 Ohio State 28, Northwestern 19

Jeremiah Smith broke the Big Ten's record for career receiving yardage and caught his 15th touchdown pass of the season as the Buckeyes snapped their two-game losing streak with the Big Ten win over the Wildcats in Columbus, Ohio.

Smith caught 11 passes for 117 yards to push his career total to 3,875 yards. He broke the record owned by Purdue's John Standeford with a 22-yard catch in the first quarter. Luke Fahey hit 20 of 31 passes for 201 yards and a career-high three touchdown passes for Ohio State (7-3, 5-2 Big Ten) while Bo Jackson added 114 rushing yards and one score.

Northwestern quarterback Nicco Marchiol, making his second straight start for the injured Aidan Chiles, was 18 of 31 for 225 yards and a score. Caleb Komolafe rushed for 54 yards for the Wildcats (6-4, 3-4), who lost their third straight game.

No. 24 Boise State 46, Oregon State 41

Maddux Madsen threw for a career-high 371 yards and four touchdowns in his return from injury, and Rasean Jones caught 11 passes for 230 yards and three scores as the host Broncos outlasted the visiting Beavers in a slugfest.

Boise State (9-1, 6-0 Pac-12) won its ninth straight game and clinched the right to host the Pac-12 championship game on Dec. 4.

Defense was not the order of the day, as both teams combined for more than 1,000 yards of total offense. The Broncos amassed 520 yards, while the Beavers totaled 506. Both squads also collected 26 first downs and were highly successful on third- and fourth-down conversions. Boise State went 5 of 13 on third downs and 2 of 2 on fourth downs, while Oregon State converted on 6 of 9 third-down chances.

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

Devon Dampier, No. 2 Utah outlast No. 23 Arizona to stay unbeaten

Maryland caps late rally with game-winning FG vs. Wisconsin

Syracuse completes comeback over NC State with late TD