Iowa State forward head coach T.J. Otzelberger calls a play against Southern during the second half in the NCAA men’s basketball at Hilton Coliseum on Nov. 11, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune, USA Today Network)

Iowa State aims to extend its winning streak to three games Sunday when it takes on Niagara in Ames, Iowa.

The Cyclones (2-1) rebounded with wins over Southern Miss and Southern after losing to Memphis in their season opener and falling out of the Top 25 for the first time since 2024.

Niagara (0-3) enters looking to snap its losing streak. The Purple Eagles are 0-2 on the road after an 88-76 loss to Bowling Green on Thursday.

Iowa State has scored 83 and 84 points, respectively, in its last two outings while holding both opponents to fewer than 60 points. The Cyclones forced 30 turnovers, including 19 steals, in an 84-47 win over Southern on Tuesday.

It marked the 21st consecutive game in which the Cyclones have held an opponent below its season scoring average.

Head coach T.J. Otzelberger said his team continues to build an identity on the defensive end.

"I think for this team, each team is different, but for this team, it's being a lot more conscious in the gaps and protecting each other," Otzelberger said.

"We are trying to create that unity defensively, where everybody is playing to their strengths and everybody is connected," he added. "We feel with each game we have made progress. There is definitely improvement."

The Purple Eagles have lost by double digits twice this season and are averaging 63 points per game while allowing 84.

Logan Woods leads Niagara with 13.7 points per game. He scored a season-high 21 points in the loss to the Falcons and also leads the team in rebounding at 5.0 per game.

No other player on the team is averaging double figures, although Samuele Miccoli scored 17 points against Bowling Green. He is averaging 8.7 points per game.

Woods and Miccoli are among 12 newcomers to the roster. Woods transferred from Wright State, while Miccoli arrived from Italy.

In the preseason, Niagara head coach Greg Paulus praised the new players.

"This group brings a strong commitment to development, a strong work ethic and a team-first mindset," Paulus said on the team's website.

Iowa State is led by Tre Singleton, who is averaging 19.3 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. He scored 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting against Southern, leading the Cyclones in scoring for the second consecutive game.

--Field Level Media

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