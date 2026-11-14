Nov 14, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Amari Barrett (7) goes to the basket against Stonehill Skyhawks guard Felipe Patino (12) in the first half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

DaKari Spear scored a career-high 22 points off the bench to help No. 16 Texas Tech roll to an easy 88-37 victory over Stonehill College on Saturday afternoon at Lubbock, Texas.

JaMichael Stillwell had 13 points and 12 rebounds, and Amari Barrett had 13 points, 10 rebounds and three steals for the Red Raiders (4-0). Damarion Dennis added 13 points and three steals, as Texas Tech increased its nonconference home winning streak to 50 games.

Cruz Davis had 12 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn had 11 points for the Red Raiders, who led by as many as 53 points.

Eli Greenberg scored eight points, and Trenton Ruth added seven for the Skyhawks (1-3), who lost their third straight game.

Stonehill hit just 24.1% of its shots and was 4 of 27 from behind the arc. The Skyhawks also made just 7 of 18 free-throw attempts.

Texas Tech shot 48.5% from the field, including 8 of 30 from 3-point range. The Red Raiders held a commanding 59-24 rebounding advantage and had a 21-4 edge in second-chance points.

Texas Tech held out starters Donovan Atwell and Darrion Williams for precautionary reasons and then lost Bassala Bagayoko to a left ankle injury in the first half. Bagayoko returned to the bench in the second half sporting a boot.

Stonehill led early at 13-10 after a three-point play by Greenberg with 12:56 left in the first half. Texas Tech then took over.

The Red Raiders rolled off 18 straight points and 26 of 28 over the next eight-plus minutes to take a 36-15 advantage. Both of Stonehill's points during the stretch came on single free throws 52 seconds apart.

A basket by Dennis ended the stretch to give Texas Tech a 21-point lead with 4:23 left in the half.

The Red Raiders led 43-21 at the break behind 11 first-half points apiece from Dennis and Barrett.

Texas Tech continued to soar in the second half with a 13-1 start that made it 56-22 after a trey by Spear with 16:29 remaining in the game.

Gibbs-Lawhorn knocked down a 3-pointer to make it 66-27 with 12:17 left.

Stillwell's basket pushed the lead to 41 with 6:25 to play as part of a 13-0 burst. Spear capped it with a layup to make it 81-33 with 4:57 remaining.

The lead reached 50 when Dennis drove for a layup with 2:03 left.

--Field Level Media

Further Reading

No. 7 Texas renews rivalry with Baylor at San Antonio

Syracuse meets No. 13 St. John's in reunion of former rivals

No. 21 USC returns home as Arkansas-Pine Bluff's travels continue